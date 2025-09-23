"Indignation is Good Fuel"

Borja Crespo Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 00:51 Comenta Share

Graduated in Fine Arts from the University of Granada, Candela Sierra has recently won the National Comic Award for 'You Know It Even If I Haven't Told You', published by Astiberri. This original proposal, with a very personal graphic style, addresses communication and emotions in today's world with a unique narrative structure. A follower of artists like Olivier Schrauwen and Dominique Goblet, she pursued a master's degree in comics in Angoulême, a symbol of the ninth art in neighbouring France. In the French town, she also participated in a residency at the Maison des Auteurs. Before the award-winning proposal, developed with the support of Injuve, she authored 'Rotunda' (Andana Gráfica). She combines her dedication to comics with teaching.

-I am still overwhelmed. It is an honour and a privilege to receive such an important recognition from such a diverse and expert jury, not to mention the financial aid that comes with it. I have been very lucky, both to be nominated alongside colleagues of overflowing talent and to have the fortune that, for whatever reason, my work has been highlighted.

-'You Know It Even If I Haven't Told You' is a work closely tied to current events. It speaks of the lack of communication in our days. You are interested in humour, but also in reflection. Is this fusion vital to capture attention?

-Personally, these are elements I use in my decoding of the world. And it is a combination that certainly works, as demonstrated daily by the satirical newspaper 'El Mundo Today'. But I don't think a work needs humour or criticism to move, which in the end is what I believe makes certain works relevant. They should have something that appeals to you, whether it be the content, the form, the rhythm, the voice...

-How do you approach the work graphically?

-I have several approaches to work and I like, within my limitations, to try new dynamics to avoid boredom. But the reality is that I do what I can instead of what I would like. And very slowly, that is being mastered and accepted. In my case, the approach is to try, err, and revisit.

-How did 'You Know It Even If I Haven't Told You' grow?

-It started with a proposal from the artist Alba Lorente, who coordinated a publication they did at the Antonio Gala Foundation. I was going through a friendship breakup and wrote the first story. Then I thought it could be a good theme to explore, the lack of communication, so I sent the proposal to Injuve's grants, which turned out to be an essential spur. Shortly after, at the presentation in Madrid of the extraordinary 'Maganta' by Lola Lorente, I met in person the editor Héloïse Guerrier from Astiberri, who was immediately interested and supported the project.

-What kind of reader can enjoy this work?

-I would like to think that any curious person.

-What generally inspires you?

-Everything is capable of inspiring me. Although to be honest, indignation is good fuel.

-Lately, scholarships dedicated to comics have proliferated. How was your experience in the French city of Angoulême?

-Sharing space and meals with authors from all over the world connects you more with the profession. Being such a solitary profession, I find it very necessary for us to get to know each other and exchange ideas, from the creative to the guild. Also, in my case, if it's not by imposition, I can go seasons without drawing, without remorse. With these commitments, in the form of scholarships or grants, I seek to be more disciplined and force myself to finish projects, since deep down I enjoy the creative process, it surprises me and satisfies me deeply.

-There is hope in the Ministry of Culture's grants...

-I hope they last long and give a good boost to the creation and well-being of artists. Culture is subsidised because it has to be, and comics should be no less.

-The word precariousness is linked to the medium. In your case, you combine your career as a comic author with teaching.

-I teach at the Minúscula School, which is a very unique space. Talking with the students is always stimulating, you learn a lot. Then I also combine it with illustration or, modestly, design. Perhaps it is not ideal to fully immerse yourself in a project, but it has a good part which is to get out of self-absorption and stay awake.

-You have just signed a work for the musician Nacho Vegas.

-It is the cover of the first single from his new album. Miguel Brieva recommended me, I still haven't thanked him enough. Together with Jordi Santos, the art director, and Nacho Vegas himself and his team, we are working on the art. Needless to say, the album is a journey, a marvel, and it's a pleasure to work on it.

-There are more and more festival events around comics. Do you have a favourite event?

-I have been lucky enough to visit and always enjoy many meetings and festivals, but not so much to repeat. The Graf in Barcelona seems great for many reasons. And I also have a special affection for Splash. This year, in fact, they invited me to make the poster. It is a small festival, in Sagunto, where the treatment is close and exquisite and lends itself to a more intense encounter between guests and readers.

-Female voices are contributing groundbreaking works to comics, with freshness, originality, and relevance. Do you see it as a spontaneous movement?

-I don't think it's spontaneous. First, because we are the majority of women in art studies and I would say we are also more readers. Second, because we have been immersed for centuries in a hegemonic culture that proposed a very specific perspective and by changing that, finally, enrichment is something logical. It's the magic of giving space and letting all people express themselves.

-What would you recommend to someone who wants to dedicate themselves to comics?

-Don't give up, read a lot of everything: novels, essays, comics... And play.