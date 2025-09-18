UMH Inaugurates 2025/26 Academic Year with Margarita del Val as Honorary Doctor Rector Juan José Ruiz highlights the university's growth, with a 45% increase in pre-registrations, new degrees, and a strong commitment to research, innovation, and society.

UMH Rector Juan José Ruiz participated in the official opening ceremony of the 2025/2026 academic year, accompanied by the new Honorary Doctor, Margarita del Val.

The Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche held the official opening ceremony of the 2025/2026 academic year this Thursday in the Auditorium of the Rectorate and Social Council building, a day marked by the investiture of the CSIC virologist and immunologist Margarita del Val as Honorary Doctor.

Rector Juan José Ruiz stated during his speech that the UMH has started the year "in the best possible way" with Del Val joining the faculty of doctors, expressing gratitude for "her professional and human qualities, as well as her role during the coronavirus pandemic with her informative work and contribution to scientific knowledge."

Ruiz also highlighted a 10% increase in undergraduate enrollments compared to the previous year and a remarkable 45% rise in pre-registration lists in the Valencian Community, figures that have established UMH as a university benchmark. In this regard, he noted that the university has expanded its academic offerings with new degrees in Nursing in Sant Joan d'Alacant, Industrial Technology Engineering in Elche, and Commercial Management and Marketing in Orihuela, all of which are fully enrolled.

Additionally, he emphasized the consolidation of the Science Park, which has positioned UMH as the leading public university nationally in generating technology-based companies, and the boost to research with European projects, new master's degrees, and training plans in artificial intelligence.

The rector also dedicated part of his speech to reflecting on the international context, denouncing active wars in different parts of the world and advocating for the university's role as a space for knowledge and social commitment: "The university must contribute through education, culture, and research to building more just, sustainable, and resilient societies," he affirmed.

The event concluded with a message of hope and the UMH's claim to continue growing as a young, innovative academic institution committed to its environment.