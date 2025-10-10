Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Impulse Awards 2025: Celebrating Innovation in Sustainable Mobility

Friday, 10 October 2025, 16:50

The fifth edition of the Mobility and Automotive Gala, held at the iconic Mobility City venue in Zaragoza, honoured the most innovative initiatives in the sector with the presentation of the Impulse Awards 2025.

The event, organised by ANFAC, FACONAUTO, SERNAUTO, and FUNDACIÓN IBERCAJA, awarded Velca, Little Electric Energy SL, Dealerbest, Tera Batteries, and the CEA Foundation for their contributions to more sustainable, intelligent, and safe mobility.

The gala brought together over 200 representatives from the political and automotive industry spheres, featuring participation from the President of the Government of Aragón, Jorge Azcón, and the Secretary of State for Industry, Jordi García Brustenga, who highlighted the importance of innovation in securing the future of mobility in Spain.

The jury, chaired by Javier Páez, director of the University Institute for Automotive Research (INSIA-UPM), selected the winners from over 30 submitted applications. The awarded entities in the various categories were:

VELCA, the renowned electric motorcycle brand, received the Mobility City Award for the best innovation project by a Spanish start-up.

TERA BATTERIES was honoured with the Award for Innovation in Electric Mobility, recognising its advancements in battery development.

LITTLE ELECTRIC ENERGY SL won the Award for the Best Sustainable Mobility Development for Urban Areas.

DEALERBEST was awarded for the Best Sustainable Mobility Development for Rural Areas, a key area for territorial cohesion.

The CEA Foundation received a Special Recognition for its outstanding social initiative in the field of mobility.

The Sector Calls for Stability in Incentives to Progress

During the meeting, leaders of the main industry associations agreed on the need to maintain support for innovation and demand to accelerate the transformation of the industry.

Josep María Recasens, President of ANFAC, emphasised that "the Impulse Awards reflect that innovation is the key to technological advancement," and that it allows "retaining talent in Spain" and fostering start-ups that lead the new mobility.

Meanwhile, the President of FACONAUTO, Marta Blázquez, focused on the importance of incentives: "85% of the growth in the Spanish market this year is due to demand incentives. If the MOVES programmes and regional plans are maintained until the National Renewal Plan is in place, we dare to say that we will close 2025 nearing one million two hundred thousand registrations."

Finally, Javier Pujol, President of SERNAUTO, and José Luis Rodrigo, General Director of Fundación Ibercaja, underscored the crucial role of public-private collaboration in attracting industrial projects and maintaining Spain as a global reference in mobility and automotive.

