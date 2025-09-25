A Hundred Proposals to Highlight the Importance of 'Esmorzar' in the Third Edition of Gastroalmuerzos The campaign, starting on September 25 and ending on October 5, includes a wide variety of proposals spread throughout the Valencian Community.

The Confederation of Hospitality and Tourism of the Valencian Community (CONHOSTUR), comprising the provincial associations ASHOTUR, Hostelería Valencia, and APEHA, alongside Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, presents the third edition of Gastroalmuerzos from September 25 to October 5. Following the success of the first two editions, the initiative returns to emphasize the importance of 'esmorzar' across all regions of the Valencian Community, whether rural or urban. 'Esmorzar' is not only a deeply rooted culture but also a manifestation of the richness and uniqueness of our gastronomy.

More than 100 hospitality establishments across the three provinces have joined the campaign, offering diverse proposals, always based on local products. These include a complete meal, a house specialty, with the usual elements to share. In addition to sandwiches - cocas, toasts, or various dishes - there are also 'cacaus del collaret', pickles, or salads, not forgetting the traditional 'cremaet' or 'carajillo'. Participants can already be consulted on the navigable map of the website www.gastroalmuerzos.com.

At the presentation held at Taberna Gourmet La Casota in Paiporta, Manuel Espinar, President of the Hospitality Business Federation of Valencia and CONHOSTUR, Israel Martínez, Director General of Tourism, and journalist Paco Alonso, who introduced the event and welcomed the attendees, were present.

Espinar highlighted the importance of "supporting the 'esmorzar' as a gastronomic proposal and as a cultural element of our land". In this mission, he did not forget the importance of continuing to revitalize the areas affected by the DANA: "this presentation in Paiporta aims to keep the focus on the affected area and the commitment to its recovery".

The Director General of Tourism, Israel Martínez, thanked Conhostur for organizing this new edition of Gastroalmuerzos and especially emphasized this year's participation of hoteliers from municipalities affected by the DANA.

Martínez assured that "from Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, we firmly support this type of initiative because they strengthen hospitality, boost tourism, and highlight local and proximity products. The Gastroalmuerzos campaign demonstrates that tradition and creativity can go hand in hand to position our gastronomy on the international map".

The Proposals

The province of Valencia offers a wide range of 'esmorzar' options for this third edition of Gastroalmuerzos, spread between the capital and other municipalities such as Torrent, Paiporta, Paterna, Burjassot, Beniparrell, Algemesí, or Llombai. There are temples for 'esmorzar' lovers with more than interesting sandwiches like Bar Villaplana's, made with oxtail stew with mushrooms and truffled yolk; Legado's, where you can choose between a whole 'esmorzar' or an XXL one; or a classic like A Tu Gusto's, a sandwich with potato omelette, onion, sausages, and black garlic allioli.

Meanwhile, in the province of Alicante, establishments from various localities across its territory are participating. Notable proposals include the special 'figatells' sandwich from Cafetería Magallanes, the "T8" from Pantanet, or the rustic meatball sandwich from Restaurante el Molí in Denia.

In Castellón, restaurants from 13 localities, both coastal and inland, are participating. Among them are businesses like Las Cholinas in Alfondeguilla, Bar Paquita in Eslida, or Los Maños in Castellón, which presents an aubergine sandwich from the Huerta de la Plana with Burgos black pudding and fig jam.

As not everything is about sandwiches or cocas, there is also the possibility of trying other typical dishes, depending on the chosen establishment. Options for all tastes, making 'esmorzar' a culture open to anyone willing to enjoy good products, whether early or mid-morning. In this regard, highlights include the 'esmorzar de torrà en plat' from Restaurante Tabick (Llombai) or the mountain dish from Tasca La Terreta (Eslida).

The 'gastroalmuerzo' has come to reinforce tradition and exponentially multiply opportunities in the hospitality industry of the Valencian Community, diversifying the offer and protecting the uniqueness of bars and restaurants.

A habit with which tourists are also beginning to familiarize themselves, as it constitutes a particular expression of Valencian culture. On the occasion of the campaign, the Gastroalmuerzos guide, which compiles all the proposals and is also showcased at fairs, events like Madrid Fusion, Fitur, and international presentations of the Valencian Community as a destination, will be reissued.

For the design, the Valencian illustrator Lawerta has been involved once again. All campaign information is available at www.gastroalmuerzos.com and through the social media of CONHOSTUR and the associations.

This campaign is part of the gastronomic promotion actions that CONHOSTUR, which includes Hostelería Valencia, ASHOTUR, and APEHA, and Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, develop within the framework of their collaboration agreement for the year 2025.