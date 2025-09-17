Hubgrade by Veolia promotes a sandbox meeting to reinforce the Valencian Community's commitment to open innovation and digital transformation The Valencian Community, with the support of IVACE+i, boasts notable Sandbox projects, such as those by Aguas de Alicante and the municipalities of Valencia, Riba-roja de Túria, and Alcoy.

Todo Alicante Alicante Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 11:56 Comenta Share

Hubgrade by Veolia, the Innovation Hub of Hidraqua in Valencia, has long focused on digital transformation through initiatives and projects that advance sustainability via innovation. Tomorrow, on September 18th, it will host an event at its facilities in La Marina de Valencia, aiming to gather leaders of the four main sandboxes driven by IVACE+i to discuss their objectives, current status, and future steps, alongside representatives from the Valencian innovation ecosystem, including public administration, universities, tech centres, SMEs, and startups.

Specifically, the mayors of Riba-roja de Túria and Alcoy, as well as the technical leads of this project in Alicante and Valencia, are expected to attend.

Cristina Baixauli, the centre's director and Head of Transformation at Hidraqua in the Valencian Community, stated, "The main goal of this meeting is to jointly identify potential collaboration and experimentation avenues within the sandboxes, thereby reinforcing our commitment to innovation and digital transformation." A sandbox is a controlled testing environment where companies, startups, and public bodies can experiment with new technologies, products, or innovative services under supervision.

According to Baixauli, "This space allows for the validation of disruptive solutions in real environments but with limited risks and flexible regulatory frameworks, facilitating innovation and regulatory adaptation." She noted that these sandboxes are particularly useful in sectors such as finance, energy, environment, or urban development, "where regulation can sometimes pose a barrier to experimentation and the subsequent implementation of innovative solutions."

Currently, with the support of IVACE+i, the Valencian Community has several notable projects, such as the one by Aguas de Alicante. This sandbox focuses on the intelligent management of the entire water cycle, allowing for the testing of digitalisation, energy efficiency, and sustainability solutions across various assets managed by Aguas de Alicante. Potential initiatives include real-time monitoring systems, smart sensors to detect potable water leaks or industrial discharges into the sewer network, and innovative technologies to increase or manage biogas generation from wastewater and other co-substrates.

Similarly, the Valencia City Council's project stands out, open to innovation projects addressing environmental, urban regeneration, circular economy, digitalisation, etc., contributing to the smart city philosophy and public sector modernisation. The Riba-roja de Túria City Council focuses on climate resilience, seeking solutions to mitigate climate change effects in urban environments, while the Alcoy City Council is oriented towards the digitalisation of public services and improving municipal management with technological solutions that help the administration become more transparent and citizen-friendly.