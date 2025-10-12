"In my house, we've always been Telecinco fans because it brings life to us live"

J. Moreno Sunday, 12 October 2025, 00:20 Comenta Share

Placing celebrities where they deserve is the 'leitmotiv' of '¡Vaya fama!', a programme produced by Mediaset España in collaboration with Cuarzo Producciones (Banijay Iberia), which tackles the latest in social chronicles with a distinctly irreverent, fun, and sharp tone. Zaragoza native Fran Ramírez leads this project on Telecinco (Saturdays and Sundays at 13:15) alongside journalist Cristina Lasvignes.

I'm still a bit amazed. Very happy, very excited, and very grateful. I also love that the programme aims to be fun, where I can be myself. The good thing about having done the casting is that I said I was going to be myself. So, I'm super happy that we've made a match.

For me, as I've always been interested in celebrity news, it's hard to see someone who isn't interested in these things. I love the tone and hope that if anyone doubts whether they're interested in celebrity news, we'll hit the right note from now on so they'll stay with us on weekends.

Of course. Besides, there's something that might sound a bit cliché, but in my house, we've always been Telecinco fans. I mean, you turn on the TV, and it's Telecinco at my place. The number five on the remote is worn out (laughs). This channel has that thing where it always brings life to us live, we're very close to what's happening, which is wonderful. So yes, I've always been interested in this world and reality shows. I like it because it entertains me, distracts me, and always introduces me to fun characters and stories.

It's not the same, but I'm very excited, honestly. I've worked in many places, been through many newsrooms doing all sorts of things on many sets, doing live shows, and now it's like the cherry on top. Another step in my career.

We met, did the first promotion for the channel, and the whole technical team was saying, 'But did you really not know each other before?' We've gotten along very well. Everyone has spoken wonders about her. She says that she's heard good things about me too. So, it must be true (laughs).

When I was a reporter, I always approached things with a good vibe. Sometimes the celebrity is going through a moment where they don't want to talk, and they've had to attend an event, and you know they don't feel like saying anything. And I always go with a good vibe, which is a bit of the programme's philosophy, so we move forward. I've never had any confrontations with any celebrity, luckily, but there are celebrities I see with my colleagues at a 'photocall', and it's a reminder that we're all working.

In the end, all programmes start and end. Unfortunately, this one will also end one day in a few years. It's a different programme from 'Socialité', we have collaborators in the studio all the time, and we have this distinctive feature of the celebrities.

It's a bit like what I was saying earlier, all programmes start and end. I wish everything lasted a long time. That wasn't the case, but people watch what they want to watch. In that sense, those of us who make TV create the programme thinking that people will want to tune in, and we try to find that key to make them watch.

That's also the good thing about TV. We change jobs a lot, all the time. I have friends who don't work in the industry and don't understand that we might change projects in months. I actually love it because you meet a lot of people, learn from many different ways of working from different bosses and production companies. I think all of that adds up in the end.

We're going to make the programme we believe people want to see and that we want people to watch. We'll fine-tune the things that work for us more and the things that work less.

"With a good vibe"