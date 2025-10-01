Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The exhibition 'A Mosaic of Styles Facing the Mediterranean' gathers artists from Montíboli Cultural. SV.H.

Hotel Montíboli Concludes Cultural Season with Collective Exhibition

The proposal brings together works from 2024 and 2025 with the Mediterranean as the central theme

Ismael Martinez

Villajoyosa

Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 14:11

On Friday, October 3rd at 6 PM, Hotel Montíboli in Villajoyosa will inaugurate the exhibition 'A Mosaic of Styles Facing the Mediterranean', which will be open to visitors until October 12th, marking the end of the current season of the Montíboli Cultural project.

The exhibition brings together all the artists who have participated in the initiative since its inception in April 2024, now offering a selection of works that were individually displayed at the hotel over the past two years.

"Montíboli Cultural was born in April 2024 and aims to bring art closer to the hotel's guests and all those visitors who come just to enjoy its gastronomy and atmosphere, even if they do not stay with us. Additionally, during these two years, it has also provided an opportunity for local artists to exhibit their work in a special space, fostering the creative climate so characteristic of our land," highlighted Natalia Caballé, the initiative's leader.

The collective exhibition offers a global vision of diverse styles, techniques, and perspectives, with the Mediterranean as the connecting thread. The hotel management emphasizes that the goal is to continue consolidating a space that promotes the meeting of art, culture, and visitors in a privileged environment.

