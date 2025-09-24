Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Poster of the congress held by the UA. UA

The UA Hosts an International Congress on Communication and Audiovisual Media

The event will gather over 150 specialists, 40% of whom are international researchers

Inés Rosique

Alicante

Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 15:15

From Wednesday, September 24th to Friday, September 26th, the University of Alicante is hosting the sixth edition of the International Congress on Innovation in Communication and Audiovisual Media (Cincoma). The event is taking place at the University Venue in Alicante City and includes both in-person and online activities.

The congress will bring together more than 150 communication specialists from around the world. Additionally, there will be over 20 discussion panels addressing current topics in various fields such as communication, journalism, advertising, and public relations. Other activities include plenary sessions, training, and presentations of books and research projects, as highlighted by the organisers.

Of the total participants, 60% are of Spanish origin, while 40% of the researchers come from various countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico. Presided over by Professor Tatiana Hidalgo from the Department of Communication and Social Psychology at UA, and directed by Professor Javier Herrero from the Department of Sociology and Communication at the University of Salamanca, "Cincoma is established as an international reference forum for the dissemination of research results and the promotion of young researchers and doctoral students."

The event is supported by the Generalitat Valenciana, the Faculty of Economics and Business Sciences at UA, and the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Salamanca. The inaugural conference will be led by television presenter and professor Santiago Burgoa, while the closing ceremony will be conducted by Professor Daniel Barredo from the University of Málaga.

