Honda CMX1100 Rebel 2026 honda press

Honda Introduces New Colour Options for the CMX1100 Rebel Range

V. D.

Monday, 20 October 2025, 16:35

As part of the global model update for 2026, Honda has announced new colour options for its

CMX1100 Rebel, one of the best-selling custom motorcycles in Europe. Currently, the CMX family (in its 500 and 1100 cc versions) holds two of the top three sales positions in the European custom segment, with a combined market share of 17%.

The CMX1100 Rebel, introduced to the Honda range as 2021 models, received a significant update in the 2025 model, with improvements in engine performance, comfort, riding ergonomics, and technology.

The range was further expanded with the arrival of the

CMX1100SE Rebel, a factory-ready special edition with a distinct urban character thanks to the addition of bar-end mirrors, a small front cowl matching the bike's colour, specific fork boots, and a short sporty front mudguard, all sourced from the Honda Genuine Accessories catalogue.

Both versions retain the

1,084 cc parallel-twin engine, and the CMX1100SE Rebel version features Honda's Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Standard equipment includes electronic throttle (Throttle By Wire), selectable riding modes,

5-inch colour TFT display

with smartphone connectivity, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), cruise control, and much more.

Honda has refreshed the colour palette for the 2026 model. The new colour combinations are:

CMX1100 Rebel 2026

- NEW Mat Beta Silver Metallic

- Mat Ballistic Black Metallic

CMX1100SE Rebel DCT 2026

- NEW Pearl Deep Mud Gray

- Mat Ballistic Black Metallic

