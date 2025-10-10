Honda confirms the arrival of the CB1000F, its new retro-style naked bike

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Friday, 10 October 2025, 17:05 Comenta Share

Honda's legendary CB range, which began with the original CB92 Benly in 1959, will welcome a new member in 2026. The winged brand has just confirmed the arrival of the CB1000F, a modern and powerful litre-class naked bike that boasts a completely retro design, reminiscent of the era when Freddie Spencer competed in the AMA championships in the US with the CB750F during the 1980s.

With a clean and minimalist aesthetic, the CB1000F stands out with its unique round headlight flanked by two horns and graphics on the tank and side panels inspired by Spencer's iconic bike with a high handlebar.

Utilising the same structure as the CB1000 Hornet, the CB1000F is also powered by the DOHC inline-four 1000cc engine from the 2017 CBR1000RR Fireblade. However, for this model, the intake, timing, and exhaust have been adjusted to shift power delivery to the lower and mid-range, giving the new retro-naked a distinct personality, more akin to a roadster, meaning it's equally powerful but somewhat more relaxed and versatile.

The maximum power is 122 HP at 9,000 rpm, with a torque of 103 Nm at 8,000 rpm (the Hornet offers 149.6 HP at 11,000 rpm and 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm). The engine provides a consumption of 5.6 L/100 km, and the 16-litre tank offers a potential range of over 280 km.

Ampliar Honda CB1000F Honda press

The 4-2-1 exhaust system feeds a three-chamber megaphone-type silencer, true to the style of the era. The transmission has also been revised (the first two gears have shorter ratios to improve low-speed acceleration, while gears three to six have longer ratios for relaxed riding) and features an assisted slipper clutch.

In terms of the chassis, the new CB uses a single-piece steel diamond frame with dual beams designed around the engine, and it utilises a specific rear subframe, offering more space for comfortable riding with a passenger. Additionally, a central stand can be installed. The seat features thick padding and a height of 795 mm.

The front suspension consists of a 41 mm Showa SFF-BP inverted fork, adjustable in spring preload and rebound/compression damping, while the rear is equipped with a Showa shock absorber with a new linkage that offers comfort at low speeds.

Ampliar Honda CB1000F Honda press

The braking system includes radial-mounted four-piston front calipers with special adjustment, acting on 310 mm floating discs. The rear 240 mm disc uses a single-piston Nissin caliper. The braking system is supported by cornering ABS. The 5Y five-spoke design wheels, inspired by the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade concept, are cast in lightweight aluminium. The tyres measure 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 180/55-ZR17 at the rear.

Regarding electronics, a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) manages all riding modes along with the electronic throttle (Throttle By Wire). Three preset modes (Standard, Sport, and Rain) are offered with pre-set combinations of power, engine braking, anti-wheelie control, and HSTC traction control, in addition to two USER modes that allow for customised settings.

The equipment is premium and includes the Honda Smart Key (which can be stored in the rider's pocket), a five-inch colour TFT screen offering smartphone connectivity for iOS/Android via the Honda RoadSync app, and indicators that incorporate the Emergency Stop Signal function (in case of sudden braking, the hazard lights flash to warn other road users). It also features full LED lighting.

The new Honda CB1000F will be available in three paint options: Wolf Silver Metallic with a blue stripe, Wolf Silver Metallic with a grey stripe, and Graphite Black. The Japanese brand has not yet officially announced its availability or price.