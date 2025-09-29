The Honda ADV350 Unveils New Colours for 2026

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Monday, 29 September 2025, 16:06 Comenta Share

Created in the image of its "big brother" the X-ADV 750, the ADV350 is a mid-displacement scooter designed for urban environments, combining a robust and adventurous look with practical details for everyday use. It was introduced in 2022 and has since become a commercial success for the Japanese brand, being the best-selling scooter over 300cc in Europe in 2024.

For 2026, the ADV350 is refreshed with a completely new colour palette and will be available in the following new colour options: Pearl Falcon Grey, Iridium Gray Metallic, Mat Pearl Cool White, and Mat Coal Black Metallic.

Last season's improvements included rear shock absorbers with separate reservoirs, adjustable spring preload, a five-inch TFT screen with Honda RoadSync connectivity for smartphones, a four-way control switch, courtesy light for the storage compartment, and self-cancelling indicators to further enhance an already impressive specification list.

Under the seat, it offers space for two full-face helmets (now with a courtesy light). Its equipment includes LED technology in the headlights, a USB port in the glove compartment, and the proximity key or Smart Key. The windshield is adjustable in four height positions, and its five-inch TFT screen features Honda RoadSync connectivity for smartphones with a four-way control switch.

The suspension system consists of a 37mm fork with motorcycle-style upper and lower yokes, and rear shock absorbers with separate reservoirs (revised for the 2025 model, now with adjustable spring preload). The wheels, 15 inches at the front and 14 inches at the rear, are fitted with tubeless tyres with a mixed tread pattern of 120/70-15 at the front and 140/70-14 at the rear. A 256mm front disc is complemented by a 240mm rear disc.

Its 330 cc single-cylinder engine, SOHC with four valves, delivers a maximum power of 21.5 kW and 31.5 Nm of torque. Fuel consumption is as frugal as 28.6km/l (WMTC mode); the 11.7L fuel tank capacity provides a potential range of over 330 km.

The seat height is 795 mm. The wheelbase is set at 1520 mm, with a rake angle of 26.5° and a trail of 90 mm. The curb weight is 186 kg.

In terms of safety, it offers traction control, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Emergency Stop Signals, and self-cancelling indicators.