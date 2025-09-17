Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Cutanda, with the chaplain and the Holy Face. TA

Historic Return: The Holy Face Visits Mutxamel After 36 Years

The Relic will visit the neighbouring town on the eve of the coronation of the Virgin of Loreto

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 13:55

The Holy Face of Alicante will return to the neighbouring town of Mutxamel next Sunday, October 19th, an event that has not occurred for 36 years. The visit is part of the events leading up to the Canonical Coronation of Our Lady of Loreto, the town's patron saint, scheduled for Sunday, October 26th.

The proposal was approved this Wednesday, September 17th, in the Presidency and Internal Regime Commission of the City Council of Alicante, chaired by Councillor Antonio Peral, and will be definitively endorsed at the Municipal Plenary on the 25th.

The Councillor for Festivities, Cristina Cutanda, will be responsible for opening the niche where the Holy Face is kept, following a 17th-century protocol. She will be accompanied by the Custodian Knights, Salvador de Lacy and Eleuterio Llorca, as well as representatives of the Orihuela-Alicante diocese, the Mother Prioress, the chaplain of the sanctuary-monastery, and members of the Mutxamel City Council.

Chapel of the Holy Face. AA

Cutanda, who was already a syndic in 2023 and 2024, has expressed that repeating this honour means "reaffirming my devotion to the Holy Face and highlighting the historic relationship between Alicante and Muchamiel."

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Mutxamel, Rafael García, has stated that the visit is "a source of pride and satisfaction" and that its celebration "will strongly open the programme of events for the coronation of the Virgin of Loreto."

The relationship between the Holy Face and Mutxamel

The connection between both devotions dates back to the 15th century, when Mosén Mena brought the Relic to Alicante, then a municipality of which Mutxamel was a part. Its residents participated in the historic pilgrimage to the Los Ángeles sanctuary to pray for rain during times of drought.

The last visit of the Holy Face to Muchamiel took place in 1989, making this year's return a unique and unrepeatable event for the faithful and the entire region.

Additionally, the Virgin of Loreto already accompanied the Virgin of the Remedy, patron saint of Alicante, in the historic-religious procession of 1878.

