Visit to the Rojales archaeological site. DA

Historic Discovery in Rojales: Marq Uncovers One of Alicante's Earliest Christian Basilicas

The Paleochristian Temple is Part of the Largest Byzantine Necropolis in the Peninsula

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 22 September 2025, 17:51

Excavations by Marq at the Cabezo del Molino site in Rojales, conducted this September, have marked a turning point in the archaeology of Alicante province. Researchers have made a historic discovery, uncovering a Christian basilica.

From the Archaeological Museum of Alicante (Marq), it has been detailed that the remains could belong to one of the oldest natural religious buildings in Alicante province. This is part of a funerary complex of great historical value, considered the largest Byzantine necropolis in the Iberian Peninsula.

The discovery is one of the significant revelations of the eighth campaign of the Marq Excavation Plan at this Rojales site, which has become "an international benchmark" after locating this necropolis.

Among the works, innovative studies have also been developed related to the anthropological and paleopathological analysis of human remains or their complex genetic study in collaboration with the German Max Planck Institute.

Two burial areas and a basilica

The discovery of the basilica, of great significance to the scientific world, could represent the documentation for the first time of a complete funerary complex that would include two burial areas and a religious building associated with them.

Moreover, the antiquity of the funerary complex adds special value, as it could be one of the oldest rural Christian basilicas or religious buildings in Alicante province.

Archaeologists Teresa Ximénez de Embún and Juan Antonio López Padilla, directors of these excavations since 2018, have noted that the layout and typology of this religious building resemble those of the earliest Christian basilicas, comparable in size to current chapels.

Visit to the archaeological complex

The Deputy for Culture, Juan de Dios Navarro, visited the site on Monday morning, accompanied by Marq director Manuel Olcina and archaeologist Ximénez de Embún. After witnessing the discovery firsthand, he stated that "the Diputación firmly supports archaeological research through this extensive program with the aim of documenting and conducting comprehensive scientific research on the findings, as well as advancing the knowledge of ancient civilizations that inhabited this territory."

