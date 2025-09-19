Hispano Suiza Nieuport-Astra Torpedo of 1924: 'Best of Show' Award at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Patxi Fernández Friday, 19 September 2025, 12:57 Comenta Share

In an exclusive event, the 1924 Hispano Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo has been awarded the Best of Show at the 74th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance this summer.

This is not the first time Hispano Suiza has triumphed at Pebble Beach; the brand has been recognized twice before. This third accolade confirms the passion of American collectors and enthusiasts for Hispano Suiza, a country historically fascinated by its exclusive models, artisanal craftsmanship, and timeless aesthetics.

The model was entered by its current owners, Penny and Lee Anderson Sr., residents of Naples, Florida, who are renowned collectors of boats and automobiles. They acquired it after being captivated by the vehicle's elegance and the innovative use of wood that distinguishes it.

The 1924 Hispano Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo has claimed the Best of Show at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the most prestigious event in the world of automotive collecting. This iconic model, commissioned by aviator and pilot André Dubonnet, embodies the values that have distinguished Hispano Suiza since its inception: technical innovation, revolutionary lightness, and an elegant, unique design that transcends time, for which the brand's current models continue to be recognized worldwide.

As a racing driver, Dubonnet sought a car that was competitive and durable, yet elegant, capable of standing out in an environment marked by the fierce rivalry of the most popular races of the time, such as the legendary Targa Florio, one of the most demanding endurance tests of the era. With this goal, he turned to Hispano Suiza, which, in collaboration with the aeronautical manufacturer Nieuport-Astra, created a version that would go down in history as the "Tulipwood Torpedo," due to its extensive use of wood and the unique shape of its bodywork.

Ampliar Hispano Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo F. P.

The model's foundation was a Hispano-Suiza H6C chassis equipped with an eight-litre engine with an overhead camshaft, corresponding to the then-new Type Sport. In its surbaissé (lowered) configuration, it featured a lower radiator than other H6Cs and a larger fuel tank, designed to confidently tackle demanding endurance rallies.

On this chassis, an aeronautically inspired body was mounted by Nieuport-Astra, constructed with fine mahogany strips just 3 millimetres thick, assembled with thousands of aluminium rivets and hand-varnished. The result was an extraordinarily light structure - just 70 kg - a revolutionary achievement at a time when heavier materials were the norm. Thanks to this innovation, the car not only stood out for its elegance but also allowed Dubonnet to compete head-to-head with other brands, finishing in a commendable sixth place in the Targa Florio and fifth in the Coppa Florio.

After its use in competition, Dubonnet adapted it for road use with windshields, headlights, and other details. Shortly thereafter, he decided to sell it, and the model frequently changed hands among collectors from different parts of the world. Despite being slightly damaged in World War II and the passage of time, its original condition has been preserved. For this reason, it was no surprise that in 2022 it was auctioned for a record value.

Ampliar Hispano Suiza Hispano Suiza is a historic Spanish automobile brand owned by four generations of the Suqué Mateu family. Hispano Suiza Fábrica de Automóviles S.A. was founded in Barcelona in 1904 by Damián Mateu, with the help of technical director and engineer Marc Birkigt, also a partner in the company. Between 1904 and 1946, Hispano Suiza manufactured more than 12,000 high-performance luxury vehicles and 50,000 aircraft engines. In 2019, the brand was revived by the founder's great-grandson, Miguel Suqué Mateu, who preserved its legacy, bringing impetus and dynamism with a clear vocation for the future and permanence. Sergio Martínez Campos, CEO of Hispano Suiza, along with the management team, continues to drive the brand's legacy and evolution into the future. In 2024, to celebrate its 120-year history, the Carmen Sagrera was presented, completing the range of electric hypercars alongside the Carmen (2019) and the Carmen Boulogne (2020). The Sagrera redefines the concept of the Gentleman Driver and marks the future design line of the brand. Hispano Suiza continues to work to offer exclusive, high-performance vehicles with endless customization possibilities for clients seeking excellence, both through hypercars and unique experiences.

The award won in California highlights a legacy that remains fully alive. That innovative, artisanal, and technologically advanced spirit, supported by a timeless design DNA, remains fully relevant in today's Hispano Suiza, retaining the ability to create models tailored to the owner's taste and preference.

Ampliar Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera F. P.

Its range of electric hypercars, comprising the exclusive Carmen, Carmen Boulogne, and Carmen Sagrera, integrates technologies derived from racing, positioning them as true benchmarks in design, innovation, and luxury within the international automotive scene.

The Carmen Sagrera is an exclusive vehicle with 1,114 HP, presented last year to mark the company's 120th anniversary. It is complemented by the Carmen and Carmen Boulogne models, two hypercars that blend design, luxury, and performance at the highest level.

The Hispano Suiza Sagrera incorporates the brand's second-generation batteries, with a capacity of 103 kWh. The new battery improves in all its key aspects, with the adaptation of new packs of state-of-the-art lithium-ion cells: in total, it has 15 modules of 24 cells, 360 in total. Its weight is just 612 kg and it can operate at a maximum voltage of over 750VDC.

The fact that the battery increases from 80 kWh to 103 kWh implies an improvement in energy density, as it allows more energy to be stored in the same volume, resulting in an increase in range of about 100 km according to the WLTP cycle, reaching up to 480 km.

The design of the front shows a clear evolution, deepening the model's sporty use to give it more character. The shape of the grille, sharper, pays homage to the fronts of some Hispano Suiza Alfonso XIII, a luxury sports car from the early 20th century. The air outlets on the front hood have also been redesigned, giving them a more fluid style in line with the rear; a change that is not only aesthetic but also functional. The new side skirts rise along the sides and the rear panel.

The rear is where the greatest advances in design and aerodynamics are concentrated, with the incorporation of a large rear wing shaped like stork wings, in homage to the characteristic symbol of Hispano Suiza.

Inside, the interior perfectly matches the sporty spirit of the Sagrera. It features a redesigned central console and infotainment system in tune with the brand's colour palette. The upholstery is in Alcantara and showcases details in black and red leather, with a superlative level of quality and a choice of materials that emphasize the model's exclusive character.

Ampliar Interior of the Carmen Sagrera F. P.

The Sagrera features four 205 kW motors (approximately 275 HP each), providing a combined power of 1,114 HP and a torque of 1,160 Nm in its maximum performance configuration, with a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 2.6 seconds. The motors are axial flux permanent magnet types and connected in series: two on the left side and two on the right.

The transmission delivers power to the rear axle and features a virtual limited-slip differential to maximize track performance and effectively transmit the massive amount of available torque to the tyres, in this case, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S. These have been developed in direct collaboration with Michelin's technical centre and feature a graphic inspired by storks and Antonio Gaudí's mosaics, enhancing the vehicle's uniqueness and exclusivity.

The Sagrera's suspensions have been designed following the indications of multiple dynamic simulations, aiming to find the performance and capabilities of a racing vehicle. The suspension adopted on both axles is of the deformable parallelogram type with shock absorbers that allow adjustment of compression and extension settings and coil springs adjustable in stiffness and height. All this is complemented by a stabilizer bar linking both sides.

Once again, Hispano Suiza demonstrates that true elegance is timeless. Its history unites past, present, and future in a single vision: that of a brand that, yesterday as today, remains synonymous with exclusivity, innovation, and iconic design.