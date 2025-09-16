The Higher Sports Council Requests the Exclusion of Israel from Sports Competitions José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes stated that "whitewashing genocide like that in Gaza through sports contravenes the Olympic Charter and the most basic values of sports."

José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, the president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), expressed his "deep discontent and surprise" over the statement issued by the International Cycling Union (UCI), which revealed its "concern" about the incidents during La Vuelta in support of Palestine. He affirmed that "whitewashing genocide like that in Gaza through sports contravenes the Olympic Charter and the most basic values of sports."

In a letter addressed to its president, David Lappartient, Rodríguez Uribes disclosed his "deep discontent" and "surprise" over the statement from the world cycling governing body. "In Spain, as in all democratic societies, the right to free and peaceful assembly is a fundamental right enshrined in our 1978 Constitution. If the cause is just and noble in defense of Human Rights, that free and peaceful expression becomes a moral obligation," he expressed.

This Monday, the UCI expressed its "total disapproval and deep concern" over the events during the demonstrations, which forced the suspension of the last stage of La Vuelta and, according to the federation, "call into question Spain's ability to host major international sporting events." Additionally, it criticized the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, for expressing "his admiration towards the demonstrators."

"As the Prime Minister said yesterday, from the Higher Sports Council (CSD), we are very proud of the greatness of the Spanish people and their sensitivity to deeply unacceptable and intolerable situations," Rodríguez Uribes continued in his letter.

He also defended that sports cannot be isolated from what happens around them. "From the deepest admiration and respect for our athletes and always rejecting any form of violent behavior, we believe that sports cannot be an indifferent island to what happens in the world, nor can it remain oblivious to serious Human Rights violations," he emphasized.

"There is no peace without justice, and 'whitewashing' genocide like the one being committed in Gaza, with thousands of deaths, innocent children, and a famine already declared by the United Nations, is indeed a political stance that contravenes the Olympic Charter and the most basic values of sports," he continued.

In this regard, he criticized the UCI for not issuing any statement requesting Israel to cease its actions in Gaza. "It is surprising to note that in your statement, there is no explicit request to Netanyahu's government to stop the massacre and barbarism that the Palestinian people are suffering. A reality that should prompt action with the same determination as in 2022 against Russia's invasion of Ukraine," he warned.

Finally, Rodríguez Uribes regretted that the UCI questions Spain's "organizational capacity" in sports. "You know perfectly well that in Spain, we do things well, with success and safety. The numerous international events we have already hosted and will continue to organize are more than enough evidence of the Spanish people's competence," he stated.

"The recent European downhill cycling championship in La Molina, the 2018 Copa Libertadores, the Grand Prix of motor racing and motorcycling, the Davis Cup tie against Denmark yesterday, or the upcoming 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco, as well as many other examples of serious and effective work, prove our enormous organizational capacity, known throughout Europe and the world. Undoubtedly, dialogue and understanding, sports as a bridge of communication between nations that fosters unity and not division, is a purpose we share. But do not forget, as Kant said, 'peace without justice is the peace of cemeteries,'" he concluded.