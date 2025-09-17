High-End Vehicles Seized from Drug Traffickers Auctioned for €150

Canal Motor Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 14:05 Comenta Share

The Government Delegation for the National Plan on Drugs, under the Ministry of Health, has launched a public auction for a Ferrari FF and a Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG, both seized from drug trafficking operations.

The auction, which is already active, aims to give these luxury items a second life, with a symbolic starting price of just €150 each.

The Ferrari FF, a sports car with a naturally aspirated V12 engine of 6,262 cc and 486 kW of power, and the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG, a powerful SUV with a 5,461 cc biturbo V8 engine and 400 kW, are the highlights of an auction set to conclude on September 25th.

Interested parties can view the vehicles in person on September 24th, with prior registration. The auction on the website Escrapalia is already open for bids and will close on Thursday, September 25th. Those wishing to visit the vehicles in person can do so on Wednesday, September 24th, by registering through the link provided in each lot.

A set of conditions has been established for potential bidders, who must deposit the required guarantee before participating in the auction. These measures aim to ensure the proper functioning of the auction. Once the auction concludes, the winner's identification documents and declaration of responsibility will be verified to ensure they are correct.

This auction is part of the management of the "Seized Assets Fund," an organization responsible for liquidating assets seized from criminal organizations.

The funds raised by the Seized Assets Fund will be used to mitigate the societal damage caused by drug addiction and trafficking. They finance programs for drug prevention, assistance for addicts, and their social and occupational reintegration.

In recent years, approximately 70% of these funds have been allocated to demand reduction programs, with 30% going towards supply reduction (crime prosecution and police and customs operations). In 2023, €28,350,000 from the Seized Assets Fund was distributed.

The Ministry of Health, through the Government Delegation for the National Plan on Drugs (DGPNSD), manages the Seized Assets Fund for illicit drug trafficking and related crimes. This Fund, regulated by Law 17/2003 of May 29, comprises assets, effects, and instruments seized by final judgment in drug trafficking and related crime cases. Thus, assets reaching the Seized Assets Fund can be sold and liquidated through public auction.