Hidraqua Strengthens Its Climate Change Strategy

Climate change has shaped a new reality where extreme weather events impact our daily lives and transform the environments we inhabit. This new scenario demands immediate and effective actions, such as the innovative water cycle management implemented by Hidraqua in the municipalities it manages in the Valencian Community.

Every 24th of October, International Day Against Climate Change is commemorated to raise awareness about its effects on human health, ecosystems, and the socio-economic stability of territories. The impact of extreme events such as DANA, droughts, or fires in our country highlights the need to act against their consequences.

This is clearly reflected in the Valencian Community, where intense rains alternate with drought periods affecting the entire territory. Therefore, Hidraqua, a company of the Veolia group that manages the water cycle in nearly a hundred Valencian municipalities, is committed to developing more resilient infrastructures, using reclaimed water, and innovating to be more efficient and sustainable.

Alternatives to Ensure Water Availability

The growing water scarcity in Spain requires a diversified management of water resources to avoid relying solely on conventional water sources and climatic conditions. In the Valencian Community, through Hidraqua, this is one of the challenges the group faces and seeks to mitigate by launching various projects focused on the use of reclaimed water.

There are two main strategies. The first is the reuse of treated wastewater for new urban, agricultural, and industrial uses, with representative examples like the Guardian system, the largest fixed fire infrastructure in Europe, located in the Turia Natural Park (La Vallesa), between the municipalities of Riba-roja de Turia and Paterna. It features 40 water cannons supplied with reclaimed water to cool the area. Similarly, the Horizon CircSyst project aims to boost the circular economy with the industrial use of reclaimed water. Also, the urban use carried out by mixed companies, such as Aguas de Alicante, where reclaimed water is used for the irrigation of 83% of the green areas in the city of Alicante through a Double Network. In Elche, the reuse of reclaimed water reaches 100%, with approximately 10 Hm3 annually allocated to agricultural irrigation and environmental maintenance of the Clot de Galvany wetland.

Currently, Veolia in Spain reuses approximately 15% of treated wastewater.

The second strategy is the desalination of seawater and brackish water (water with a lower salt content than seawater) to ensure supply in the face of water scarcity and increased demand. A key facility for this purpose is the Bahía de Palma desalination plant in Mallorca, which constitutes the main source of potable water supply on the island. The group's global experience contributes to the development of desalination solutions in Spain, as currently, 18% of the world's desalination plants use Veolia technologies.

On the other hand, heavy rains and their consequences are also a challenge to face in the Valencian Community, where Aguas de Alicante has launched already consolidated projects like the Marjal Park, celebrating its tenth anniversary these days as an infrastructure that prevents flooding, thanks to its 45,000 m3 storage capacity. Projects of this type are being developed in various areas of the territory through Hidraqua's collaboration with municipalities.

Renewable Energies for a More Sustainable Future

On the other hand, Veolia leads the energy efficiency sector in Spain, thanks to its experience in solutions based on local decarbonised energy generation. The group designs flexible and innovative solutions that ensure an uninterrupted energy supply, improving people's well-being and caring for the planet.

One of these solutions is the efficient management of forest biomass, which prevents fires and transforms these plant residues into green energy, promoting the circular economy. The company produces more than 300,000 tonnes annually of SURE-certified biomass, meeting the highest European sustainability standards.

Moreover, geothermal energy presents itself as a clean and inexhaustible energy alternative, as it uses subsurface heat to provide heating, cooling, and hot water consistently. In 2024, Veolia implemented this service for more than 100 clients in the municipal, tertiary, and residential sectors.

Another initiative for decarbonisation is the cold and heat networks, such as the Ecoenergies Barcelona project, the world's first urban network of ecological cold and renewable heat, resulting from a strategic alliance between the Barcelona City Council and Veolia. It is another paradigmatic example of the circular economy: this network recovers the residual cold from the Enagás plant in the Port of Barcelona, while also taking advantage of the heat from biomass obtained in the pruning of urban parks and gardens.

In some of its mixed companies like Aguas de Alicante, this commitment is demonstrated with figures such as the production of 3.6 GW/hour in 2024, from energy generated in its own facilities through cogeneration and the installation of photovoltaic energy. Also, with a 100% consumption of electricity from renewable sources. Regarding its carbon footprint, this company has also achieved a reduction of more than 30% in 2024 compared to 2022. Aigües d'Elx has integrated renewable energy generation into its purification process, achieving an annual production of 2.8 GWh through cogeneration and photovoltaic energy for the self-consumption of its operations.

Transforming Waste into Resources

Veolia also focuses its strategy on creating truly circular value chains where waste is transformed into high-quality raw materials, promoting more efficient production and consumption systems and reducing the use of raw materials and energy.

To this end, Veolia operates two plastic recycling plants. The Red by Veolia (Seville) processes more than 120,000 tonnes annually of post-consumer, industrial, and agricultural plastics. TorrePET by Veolia (Badajoz) specialises in high-quality food-grade PET, being the first company in Spain with 'End of Waste Condition' certification.

Additionally, the Maresme Integral Recovery Centre (Mataró, Barcelona) stands out, processing 280,000 tonnes annually of waste through selection, composting, methanisation, and energy recovery plants; and the Las Lomas Treatment Centre (Madrid), where recyclable materials are separated from household waste and rejects are valorised to generate electricity. Also, the sludge drying plant at the CEMEX cement factory in Alicante, managed by Aguas de Alicante, where 52% of the sludge generated in the treatment plants has been destined for energy recovery in this plant.

With integrated management in the areas of water, energy, and waste, Veolia contributes to mitigating the effects of climate change, strengthening its commitment to sustainability and betting on innovation as the engine of ecological transformation.

"Ecology that Protects"

The ecology that protects is a concept promoted by Veolia, and integrated by Hidraqua and its mixed companies, which combines human progress and environmental protection to accompany its municipal, industrial, and agricultural sector clients in their transition towards sustainability. To this end, it prioritises innovation and digitalisation as drivers of the three key objectives of its GreenUp strategic programme: decarbonise, decontaminate, and regenerate resources. Through advanced technologies such as digital twins, IoT, big data, and generative AI, operational efficiency is improved, and incidents are anticipated, contributing to the development of more efficient, environmentally friendly, and resilient infrastructures against climate change.

In this regard, it is worth noting that Hidraqua is the private company that has obtained the most PERTE digitalisation funds nationwide for the implementation of projects in Valencian municipalities. Specifically, more than 50% of the funds for all of Spain correspond to the Valencian Community, with a figure close to 16.5 million euros, which will allow the installation of remote reading systems, the development of digital twins, or the implementation of measures to address extreme weather events.