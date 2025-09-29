Hidraqua Allocates 26% More Budget to Social Fund, Benefiting Over 12,000 Families The water cycle management company in 79 municipalities of the Valencian Community has presented its Sustainability Report, reflecting its commitment to the environment and to over 1,200,000 customers it serves.

Hidraqua, a company belonging to the Veolia group and responsible for managing the complete water cycle in 79 municipalities of the Valencian Community, has presented its Sustainability Report for the 2023-2024 period. This report, audited and verified by an external entity, reflects and evaluates the actions implemented by the company in governance, environmental action, social commitment, and ethical and responsible leadership.

In fact, as highlighted by Amelia Navarro, Director of Sustainability, Equity, and Social Action at Hidraqua, "this document shows our firm commitment to sustainable development and the social and environmental progress of all the municipalities where we are present, as well as with our customers, who have increased by more than 25,000 in the last two years." This increase, as noted in the report, has been accompanied by an increase in the social fund that Hidraqua allocates to actions directed at citizens. Specifically, the investment has risen from 1,380,066 euros in 2023 to 1,744,058 euros in 2024, a 26% increase. This translates to a 17% increase in beneficiary families, rising from 10,394 to 12,153 families. Additionally, a total of 15,760 families have already benefited from social tariffs, a 10.5% increase compared to two years ago.

Navarro emphasized that "one of our objectives is to contribute to the sustainable development of our environment with a firm commitment to the community in a context of great social and environmental challenges" and pointed out that "we aim to leave no one behind and promote transformative programs with a direct impact on people, prioritizing situations of vulnerability."

Moreover, the new social action strategy carried out by Hidraqua has meant that, for the first time, nine students with limited economic resources have been awarded scholarships through the 'Young Talent Scholarships' program, while the number of students participating in the Aquae STEM and Aqualogía environmental awareness programs increased from 6,115 in 2022 to 6,836 in the last year, an 11.7% increase.

Similarly, the implementation of the OLA Program, which promotes employability among users of the social fund at risk of vulnerability, carried out in partnership with the Red Cross, has been implemented in the municipalities of Alicante and Torrevieja.

Green Up Commitment

This report also includes Hidraqua's commitments to Green Up, Veolia's Strategic Plan for ecological transformation, composed of three Global Commitments within the framework of Sustainable Development: Regeneration, decarbonization, and decontamination. For its implementation, Amelia Navarro assured that "we work from three priority axes: ensuring people's well-being, working for the planet's health, and strengthening trust bonds with digitalization as a tool to be more sustainable."

It is worth noting that "we cannot make any assessment of the last few months without referring to the devastating DANA that the province of Valencia suffered on October 29, which posed a great challenge for Hidraqua." In this regard, it was recalled that "40% of the affected populations are managed by Hidraqua or by one of our joint ventures, and our goal at all times was to ensure water supply to citizens and to restore sanitation and purification networks as soon as possible."

Additionally, the DANA demonstrated that public-private collaboration is crucial for a rapid response in emergencies. Hidraqua activated its protocols, mobilizing teams from different parts of Spain and coordinating with authorities for rescue, assistance, and repair of critical infrastructures. "Our efficiency in resource management and the dedication of our teams were key to mitigating the effects and restoring normality, so it is very necessary to strengthen these collaboration models for future emergencies," highlighted the Director of Sustainability, Equity, and Social Action at Hidraqua, who valued the collaboration of more than 120 staff members in volunteer work.

Another challenge posed by climate change and its consequences is drought. To address this, Hidraqua has also developed success stories such as the Guardian system in the Turia Natural Park, where its cannons discharged more than 218,000 liters of regenerated water for 35 minutes to contain a fire in April 2024.

This project makes use of part of the more than 46 hm3 of reused water that Hidraqua already generates annually, which has increased by 7% since 2023, from among the 74 hm3 of treated water. Regarding water quality, more than 220,000 parameters are applied annually to ensure its potability.

On the other hand, among the most notable data from the report, it is worth mentioning that Hidraqua inspects more than 500 kilometers of sewer network each year, while allocating more than 25 million to the renewal of networks and the improvement of hydraulic infrastructures. Additionally, the renewable energy generated in the company's facilities has increased by 22.5% in the last two years.

Finally, this report also includes Hidraqua's strong commitment to innovation and digitalization. A clear example of this is the PERTE Innovation Projects, developed by Hidraqua and its partner companies, which promote sustainable water management in the Valencian Community. Specifically, they cover 20 municipalities, with an investment of €16,218,677.80 subsidized by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO). Four projects were presented, and Hidraqua and its companies (Aguas de Alicante, Aigües de Cullera, and Aigües de Paterna) received 50% of the total funding, highlighting their leadership and commitment to innovation and water sustainability in the region.