Hercules to Travel to Cartagena Without Three of Their Four Centre-Backs

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Friday, 19 September 2025, 16:00

It's an even tougher challenge for Hercules, particularly for their coach Ruben Torrecilla, as he aims to form a competitive defensive line this Sunday (18:15, À Punt) in Cartagena against another promotion contender. Three of the four central defenders are out of action for the fourth league match, with the latest casualty being young Ruben Cantero, who is sidelined with a muscle injury that will keep him out for several weeks. This absence adds to the already known absences of the suspended Javi Rentero, who was sent off against Algeciras, and the veteran Nacho Monsalve, who is suffering from knee discomfort.

Torrecilla will have to be inventive, and the first decision made this week is to use Sotillos as a centre-back, despite starting the season as the second-choice right-back behind Samu Vázquez. The defensive absences are so significant that the Hercules coach has spent several days working with a three-centre-back defence, which would be formed by Bolo, Sotillos, and Retu, with Samu Vázquez and Javi Jiménez as wing-backs.

The white-and-blue coach stated this Friday that his team wants to win to "change the small negative momentum" they are in after two consecutive defeats. "We need to change the dynamic and get back to winning and feeling good," said the Extremaduran, who predicted a "beautiful and evenly matched" encounter between two teams eager to win.

Torrecilla avoided comparing the current poor form with the one that marred the end of last season and revealed that the main focus of his work with the players this week has been "mental." "There are things to improve, we need to change what we can control. We must work to ensure the details fall in our favour and become a more compact team," he stated.

The Hercules coach expressed confidence that Oriol Soldevila will regain his best form "as soon as he scores a goal" and was pleased with Jeremy de León's call-up by the Puerto Rican national team, although he did express concern about his physical condition. "He is currently in pre-season after four months without playing. I love that he's going with the national team, but I'm worried about how much time he'll play or if he gets injured. We can't afford to take one step forward and two steps back with him," concluded Torrecilla.