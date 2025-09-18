Hercules Resigned to Jeremy de León's Call-Up to Puerto Rico The winger on loan from Real Madrid will likely miss the clash against Atlético B due to a friendly against Argentina

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Thursday, 18 September 2025, 10:25

"It's what happens when you have an international player..." Resignation at Hercules following Jeremy de León's call-up to the Puerto Rican national team for a friendly against Argentina in Chicago on Monday, October 13. It is assumed at Rico Pérez that the winger on loan from Real Madrid will not be available to play against Atlético Madrileño in the seventh round match, which is yet to be scheduled for October 10, 11, or 12.

Jeremy de León is one of the great hopes of the Hercules coaching staff. The attacker impressed in his debut as a blanquiazul against Algeciras, showing flair, speed, and a hunger to regain lost ground over recent months due to injuries. Last season was a nightmare for him as he had to undergo surgery on both shoulders, and he aims to relaunch his career in Alicante after renewing with Real Madrid.

Both technical secretary Paco Peña and coach Rubén Torrecilla agree that Jeremy can be a standout player in the Primera RFEF if injuries allow him to maintain continuity. For this reason, his call-up to his country's national team has been accepted with resignation (and some reluctance), as it involves a long journey and a demanding friendly against the current world champions.

The Hercules winger is one of the most recognized players in his country because he belongs to Real Madrid, and from Puerto Rico, his return after many months of absence is eagerly awaited.

Jeremy has expressed his happiness on social media about being called up again by his country, although the attacker is focused on regaining form in training to start knocking on the first team's door, something that remains distant as he did not have a preseason and has only been training at the same level as his teammates for two weeks. The winger will be a substitute this coming Sunday in Cartagena (18:15, À Punt) but is sure to get minutes in the second half as he did against Algeciras.

Those ruled out for the Cartagonova clash are central defenders Nacho Monsalve and Javier Rentero, the former due to knee discomfort and the latter due to suspension. Captain Nico Espinosa also remains sidelined, expected to return to the field in November.