Soldevila holds his head in his hands after missing a chance during the match. SHOOTORI

Hercules Pays a Heavy Price for Victory Against Villarreal B (2-1)

Soldevila, who scored both goals for the team, suffers a severe knee injury and is taken to hospital in tears after the match.

Juan F. Millán

Alicante

Saturday, 18 October 2025, 20:40

In Hercules, joy is never complete. The Alicante team has won against Villarreal B, a crucial victory amid a crisis of results with Torrecilla on the edge. However, an unfortunate incident in the last minute of the match filled the Rico Pérez with silence and uncertainty.

Soldevila, the key figure in Alicante's victory with two goals, had to leave the field on a stretcher with a severe injury to his left knee after a rival player accidentally fell on him.

The Barcelona player left the stadium in tears, accompanied by his girlfriend in an ambulance to a hospital for necessary tests and diagnosis.

"While there is life, there is hope," said Torrecilla in a press conference, aware that Solde's injury could be serious.

Soldevila played a fantastic match, reminiscent of his best form last season. He scored the equaliser before the break and, eight minutes from the 90th minute, capitalised on an extraordinary pass from Antonio Aranda to give Hercules a victory that had eluded them for almost two months.

Torrecilla received hugs from many players with the 2-1 score. The dressing room knew the coach's job was on the line and stepped up when things looked bleak, showing their support for the Extremaduran coach.

Images of Soldevila, Ortiz, Peña, Portillo, and Torrecilla, this Saturday at Rico Pérez in the match against Villarreal B. SHOOTORI
The old guard has emerged. Players like Soldevila, Aranda, Mangada, and Sotillos led the triumph. Even Colomina, when he failed and caused the counter for Villarreal's 0-1, was left dejected on the pitch, aware that his mistake could condemn Torrecilla.

The Rico Pérez once again chanted "Enrique, leave now." The owner watched the match accompanied by his son-in-law and strongman in squad formation, Javier Portillo, and technical secretary, Paco Peña.

The crowd criticised Ortiz for the management of recent weeks when the club aired the desire for a change on the bench and negotiations with some candidates, despite Torrecilla's ongoing role.

The Alicante team, with hardly any rest, will host Atlético de Madrid B on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

