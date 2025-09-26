Héctor Álvarez, fourth in the Kigali World Championship: "We came to play and win" The cyclist from l'Alfàs del Pi narrowly misses a medal in an outstanding performance in his first attempt at the Under-23 rainbow jersey

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Friday, 26 September 2025, 18:10 Comenta Share

Héctor Álvarez from Alfàs del Pi continues to establish himself as one of the leading figures of the next generation of Spanish cyclists after securing fourth place on Friday afternoon at the Under-23 World Championship held in Kigali, Rwanda. In his first appearance on the brink of full professionalism, Álvarez was the main protagonist of a race he himself broke open just over 60 kilometres from the finish line, maintaining his podium chances until the end.

And all this after achieving a 'top 10' earlier in the week in the time trial, thus completing not only a World Championship but a dream end to the road season (he will now focus on preparing for the World Track Championship in Chile) for the cyclist from Alfàs del Pi, who, after closing the 2024 season as the best Junior in the world, has made a more than firm step into professionalism.

Over a distance of 164.6 kilometres, the Under-23 World Championship saw a very clear dominance by the Belgian team in its early stages. With Jarno Widar as one of the main favourites for the rainbow jersey, the central European team decided to set a gruelling pace from the start to try to wear down other teams like the Spanish or Italian, who, with several possible contenders, might have been interested in a much more tactical race.

A tough circuit

Moreover, things had become somewhat complicated for Spain after recognising the course throughout the week. As Héctor Álvarez himself would acknowledge, the toughness of the two climbs that were to define the race was somewhat greater than initially anticipated. "When we arrived, we saw that the circuit was too tough for a guy as big as me," he admitted.

Despite everything, neither the Spanish nor the Italians were caught off guard by the tremendous pace set by the Belgians. In fact, their endurance meant that this tactic only served to deplete the forces of the proposing team too soon, leaving Widar practically alone when the rest of his rivals still had many resources at their disposal.

It was about 60 kilometres from the finish when one of those race circumstances that are often not planned, but simply present themselves, left Álvarez in a somewhat delicate position. A surge by the Spaniard, seemingly intended to make a more or less definitive selection, ended up leaving him alone at the front.

Almost without realising it, the cyclist from Alfàs del Pi found himself with about a 20-second lead over a reduced group where some doubts arose, and Álvarez had no choice but to continue with his gamble despite the fact that both logic and the toughness of the circuit itself might have advised a somewhat more conservative approach.

Change of pace

Finally, after another very powerful change of pace, Álvarez was joined at the front by Lorenzo Finn, Halvor Dolven, Marco Schrettl, Mateusz Gajdulewicz, and Jan Huber. With three laps to go, Dolven was the first to give way, while the rest of the breakaway members studied each other in search of each other's strengths and weaknesses.

With two laps to go, Finn made his move, and only Huber was able to follow his wheel, while Héctor Álvarez showed the wear from his previous attacks, having to give up ground and focusing on trying not to lose the fight for the medals.

Álvarez and Schrettl were, in the final lap, the two protagonists of the most epic battle of the race. While Finn, ahead, crossed the finish line alone and Huber celebrated the silver, Álvarez gave his all to try to stay attached to the wheel of the one who would ultimately take the bronze.

After securing that fourth position, Álvarez explained that "we came with a strong desire to win a medal" and insisted that, despite the greater toughness than initially expected, "we came to play and, as we always do with the National Team, to win."

Regarding that distant attack, he conceded that "perhaps I rushed a bit by going ahead, but you never know. In hindsight, everything seems easier. The best came up behind me, and I was close to the medals. I have to be happy and grateful to the team, who trusted me when I was in front."