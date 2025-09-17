Hecher Sosa Becomes the Fifth Spaniard to Join the UFC The Canary Islander, despite the recent loss of his father, impressed Dana White in his Contender Series bout against Mackson Lee and secured a contract

David Hernández Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 19:05

Martial arts and MMA are increasingly finding Spanish representation in a sport that is constantly growing. This was evident on Wednesday night with Hecher Sosa as the protagonist, as he secured his coveted UFC contract after defeating Mackson Lee in the sixth edition of the Contender Series. The fight was decided on points by unanimous decision, and the Canary Island fighter managed to defeat an undefeated opponent to establish his personal record at 14-1. The victory had an emotional component, as Sosa lost his father on the day of the weigh-in and dedicated his long-awaited dream to him, a feat he had already anticipated achieving for him.

This performance makes the Canary Island fighter the fifth Spaniard to land in Dana White's company, the largest in the world of martial arts. Sosa joins the Topuria brothers, Joel Álvarez, and Dani Bárez as members of the UFC and will seek to build a legacy like the first of them did.

The Spanish mixed martial arts company, WOW, driven by Ilia Topuria, has Sosa as its bantamweight champion, who has achieved part of his career thanks to the boost from the Hispano-Georgian. The Spaniards already in the UFC arrived through ranking or merits obtained in other disciplines. In the case of Bárez, his future is uncertain due to not having a great performance in the two fights he had, but both the Topuria brothers and Álvarez still have a lot of future ahead.

Ten years of attempts

For Sosa, this success comes somewhat late, as it took more than 10 years of attempts; many told him it was impossible, but he did not give up. This mentality, combined with the personal circumstances surrounding the fight, convinced Dana White. "I greatly respect your strength. I'm going to give you the opportunity to show your family and people what you are capable of in the UFC. Life can be very hard and get very ugly, very bad things can happen, but not everyone is able to overcome it like this," declared the company owner at the end of the event.

Of all the Spaniards present, the 'Guanche Warrior' is the first to reach the company through the Contender Series route. This modality consists of an event led by Dana White in which the fighters with the best performance that night obtain a contract with the UFC. This Wednesday, alongside Sosa, Iwo Baraniewski, Tommy Gantt, and Cody Chovancek secured their contracts, among the ten fighters who competed.