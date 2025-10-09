Heavy Rains from DANA Cause Flooding in Florida Portazgo, Alicante Localized flooding has occurred in Conde Casa Rojas, near the ascent of Puente Rojo towards Gran Vía

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 9 October 2025, 14:15

Heavy rainfall recorded in the last hours of Thursday, October 9, has resulted in over 50 litres per square metre in some districts of Alicante, causing flooding in several streets of the Florida Portazgo neighbourhood.

The accumulated water covers much of the roadway, hindering vehicle traffic - with one parked vehicle also moved by the water - and pedestrian passage in this Alicante neighbourhood during midday on Thursday.

One of the main floodings occurred on Conde Casa Rojas street, in the area near the ascent of Puente Rojo towards Gran Vía, where the drainage system could not absorb all the water that fell in a short time.

En actualización This is a breaking news story and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es