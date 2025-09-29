Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Several cars travel on the V30 in Valencia where signs warn of the risk of rain. Efe

Heavy rains affect the Valencian Community and Aragon, causing some flooding

The arrival of the extratropical storm Gabrielle has resulted in the overflow of the Barrancos de la Muerte in Zaragoza and La Saleta in Valencia, along with train delays and road closures.

C. P. S.

Monday, 29 September 2025, 08:40

Heavy rains from the extratropical storm Gabrielle, affecting the Mediterranean coast of the country with a red alert level (extreme risk) for torrential rains, have already caused significant damage. Overnight, the heavy rainfall caused the Huerva River in Zaragoza and the La Saleta ravine in Aldaia, Valencia province, to overflow, and there have been power outages in Tarragona province. In the Valencian Community, still wary after the effects of the storm on October 29 last year, the governments led by Carlos Mazón and Salvador Illa ordered the suspension of classes in schools in Valencia and Catalonia for Monday, September 29.

Additionally, among the incidents reported during the early hours was the mobilization of the Castellón Provincial Fire Consortium to rescue a person from inside their vehicle, which was stuck in water in Sant Jordi. A similar situation occurred in Zaragoza, where firefighters from the Diputación had to assist several people trapped in their vehicles. The downpour forced the closure of the Barranco de la Muerte in Zaragoza, where significant damage was recorded in Cuarte, Cadrete, and María de Huerva. The 112 Aragón emergency service handled nearly 1,700 calls and 126 incidents overnight.

Regarding road closures, eight roads were restricted to traffic on Monday morning. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) reported that in Valencia province, the CV-472 is completely closed to traffic due to water from kilometer 7.9 at Los Corrales to kilometer 8.29 in Las Cuevas; the CV-395 in both directions from kilometer 17 in Chera to 27 in Sot de Chera; and the CV-429 from kilometer 16 in Yatova to 28 in Hortunas. In Catalonia, the C-12 between Amposta and Tortosa, the TV-3314 between Godall and Ulldecona, and the TV-3311 between Santa Bàrbara and La Sénia (Tarragona) were closed during the early hours of Monday. In Aragon, the A-2306 road is closed due to flooding at Azuara (Zaragoza) from kilometer 35.72 to 33 in both directions. The TE-V-1703 is also closed at Vinaceite (Teruel) from kilometer 3.6 to 3.8.

Furthermore, the heavy rains that fell overnight and those expected throughout the day are causing delays in the railway network of the Valencian Community and Catalonia. Renfe reported disruptions in Valencia's Cercanías and Catalonia's Rodalies, with an AVE and a long-distance train experiencing delays early in the morning. Specifically, Valencia's Cercanías and Catalonia's Rodalies faced delays due to water accumulation on the tracks, although circulation has not yet been halted. The rains also caused delays in two AVE and long-distance trains originating from Castellón to Madrid and from Valencia to Barcelona, according to Renfe.

