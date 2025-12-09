Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
HealthMate, a company from the UMH Science Park, recognised by CEPYME for its healthcare automation platform. PCUMH

HealthMate, from the UMH Science Park, recognised as the best innovative project in Spain 2025

The platform automates healthcare management through AI and WhatsApp Cloud, optimising time and improving patient care

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 12:50

Comenta

HealthMate, a start-up linked to the Science Park of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH), has added a new milestone to its trajectory by receiving the award for "Best Innovative Project in Spain 2025". The recognition, granted by CEPYME in the twelfth edition of its annual awards, highlights the company's ability to transform healthcare management through the use of artificial intelligence. The call attracted nearly 500 applications, of which only twelve managed to win one of the awards.

The awarded project focuses on an automation platform for clinics, integrating a 24/7 operational AI virtual assistant and direct communication via WhatsApp Cloud. This tool allows for the management of key processes such as schedules, cancellations, automatic reminders, patient follow-ups, questionnaires, medical records, or billing, all through an intelligent agent capable of working autonomously. The result: healthcare teams with more time and more personalised and consistent patient care, the company notes.

Among its most notable features are continuous care, initial interviews with data analysis, automated scheduling, programmed messages and reminders, personalised routines and advice, metric panels, and the automation of administrative and clinical tasks. Additionally, it adapts to any medical specialty, with specific workflows for physiotherapy, psychology, dentistry, or aesthetics, its developers detail.

HealthMate's CEO, Marcos Valera, highlights the impact the tool is already having in the sector: "Since its launch in September, we have surpassed 5,000 euros in monthly recurring revenue (MRR), confirming that we successfully apply Artificial Intelligence to solve administrative saturation in the Health sector." Valera adds that "thanks to our specialised AI agents, we are managing to save more than 20 hours of work per week in each centre."

This is not the first recognition the company has received. HealthMate has already been awarded as "Best Health Entrepreneurship 2025", in addition to obtaining the Emerging Company Seal granted by ENISA. Last summer, the start-up also closed a funding round of 300,000 euros, strengthening its growth and development capacity.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The CEPYME Awards value excellence in management and adaptability of small and medium-sized enterprises in areas such as innovation, international projection, or sustainability. With this new recognition, HealthMate consolidates its position as one of the most promising technological projects on the national scene.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La ruta del almuerzo en Alicante: estos son algunos de los mejores bares y restaurantes
  2. 2 Los nuevos radares de Alicante registran 55 infracciones de tráfico diarias
  3. 3 Piden 60 años de cárcel para un hombre por violar en cuatro ocasiones a la hija de unos amigos en Alicante
  4. 4 La localidad alicantina que reina en Navidad
  5. 5 Este martes arranca en Alicante una huelga de médicos de cuatro días
  6. 6 Diez proyectos para el Alicante de 2026
  7. 7 Desmantelado un punto de venta de droga en Alicante: 700 gramos de cocaína ocultos en el butano
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este lunes 8 de diciembre en Alicante
  9. 9 Elche CF: el recién ascendido que ha revolucionado LaLiga
  10. 10 Nico Espinosa vuelve a parar a la espera del parte médico

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante HealthMate, from the UMH Science Park, recognised as the best innovative project in Spain 2025

HealthMate, from the UMH Science Park, recognised as the best innovative project in Spain 2025