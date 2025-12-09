HealthMate, from the UMH Science Park, recognised as the best innovative project in Spain 2025 The platform automates healthcare management through AI and WhatsApp Cloud, optimising time and improving patient care

Ismael Martínez Elche Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 12:50

HealthMate, a start-up linked to the Science Park of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH), has added a new milestone to its trajectory by receiving the award for "Best Innovative Project in Spain 2025". The recognition, granted by CEPYME in the twelfth edition of its annual awards, highlights the company's ability to transform healthcare management through the use of artificial intelligence. The call attracted nearly 500 applications, of which only twelve managed to win one of the awards.

The awarded project focuses on an automation platform for clinics, integrating a 24/7 operational AI virtual assistant and direct communication via WhatsApp Cloud. This tool allows for the management of key processes such as schedules, cancellations, automatic reminders, patient follow-ups, questionnaires, medical records, or billing, all through an intelligent agent capable of working autonomously. The result: healthcare teams with more time and more personalised and consistent patient care, the company notes.

Among its most notable features are continuous care, initial interviews with data analysis, automated scheduling, programmed messages and reminders, personalised routines and advice, metric panels, and the automation of administrative and clinical tasks. Additionally, it adapts to any medical specialty, with specific workflows for physiotherapy, psychology, dentistry, or aesthetics, its developers detail.

HealthMate's CEO, Marcos Valera, highlights the impact the tool is already having in the sector: "Since its launch in September, we have surpassed 5,000 euros in monthly recurring revenue (MRR), confirming that we successfully apply Artificial Intelligence to solve administrative saturation in the Health sector." Valera adds that "thanks to our specialised AI agents, we are managing to save more than 20 hours of work per week in each centre."

This is not the first recognition the company has received. HealthMate has already been awarded as "Best Health Entrepreneurship 2025", in addition to obtaining the Emerging Company Seal granted by ENISA. Last summer, the start-up also closed a funding round of 300,000 euros, strengthening its growth and development capacity.

The CEPYME Awards value excellence in management and adaptability of small and medium-sized enterprises in areas such as innovation, international projection, or sustainability. With this new recognition, HealthMate consolidates its position as one of the most promising technological projects on the national scene.