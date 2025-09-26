Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Healthcare workers protest outside the hospital doors. CCOO

Healthcare Workers at Sant Joan Protest Outside Hospital

Professionals protest against the new Estatuto Marco, following the example of their colleagues in Alicante last week.

Inés Rosique

Alicante

Friday, 26 September 2025, 13:01

Healthcare professionals have once again taken a stand against the Estatuto Marco this Friday, 26th September. This time, it was the healthcare workers of the Sant Joan University Hospital who organised the protest at the hospital's entrance. They joined the ongoing protests occurring in other locations, such as the General Hospital of Alicante just a week ago.

During the protests, they denounce having sustained for years "a strained system, marked by insufficient staffing, work overload, economic precariousness, and the lack of recognition commensurate with the effort they make daily to ensure healthcare for the public."

They warn that the current regulations are anchored in an outdated legal framework that allows "the continuous violation of rights and has hindered the incorporation of improvements to ensure the quality of services."

They firmly reject any proposal for the Estatuto Marco that, in their view, does not include clear and tangible advances in working conditions. Union representatives have stated that the achievements made are scarce and have been obtained through lengthy legal processes in which the administration "has deliberately ignored" the demands made.

Healthcare workers protest and demand a new Estatuto Marco. CCOO

They emphasize that "they are not seeking privileges, but the recognition of basic rights that allow them to perform their work with dignity and ensure quality healthcare for the public."

The organising bodies have reiterated that this demonstration will not be the last and that they will continue to mobilise until a new, modern, fair Estatuto Marco is achieved, capable of guaranteeing the dignity of the staff and the improvement of the public system.

Among the main demands are a fair professional classification that reflects the responsibility, training, and dedication of all staff, accompanied by a coherent and transparent remuneration system.

They also demand the right to partial retirement, with immediate replacement in the workforce to ensure generational turnover, and the possibility of early and voluntary retirement without penalties, especially "for those who bear a high physical and emotional burden after decades of service."

Furthermore, they call for the definitive implementation of the 35-hour workweek in all health services, in order to eliminate inequalities between regions and recover a right lost in 2012.

Te puede interesar

