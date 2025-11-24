Healthcare Professionals in Alicante Link Child Development Issues to Screen Overuse Nine out of ten children spend more time than recommended in front of these devices

Children play in the playroom of the Technological Institute of Children's Products and Leisure–AIJU.

Healthcare professionals and families are increasingly concerned about children's screen overuse. Electronic devices have become alarmingly prevalent in children's leisure time. In fact, 81% of healthcare professionals report a rise in child development issues linked to excessive screen use. This was a key finding presented on Monday during the launch of the 35th edition of the AIJU Guide 2025-2026, developed by the Technological Institute of Children's Products and Leisure based in Ibi.

"The most common health issues identified by specialists include sleep disorders (81%), mental health problems (69%), obesity (63%), visual issues (63%), and postural or neuromotor alterations," stated the coordinator of the Children's Research area at AIJU.

The study gathers insights from 65 child health specialists and 334 families with underage children, revealing that 68% of families express "great concern about their children's screen time exposure."

The study also shows that 91% of children spend more time in front of screens than recommended by health experts. Furthermore, although 96% of families set usage rules, 71% struggle to enforce them due to factors such as lack of time, the need for support during other tasks, and conflicts with their children.

Parental Control

As explained by the coordinator of the Children's Research area at AIJU, "among the most valued measures by participants to reduce screen time are informational talks for families, inclusion of the topic in school curricula, parental control of time and content, using public figures for awareness, and illustrated stories."

The presentation of this edition of the guide at AIJU's headquarters brought together all the key players in the national toy sector and was attended by the Minister of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Marián Cano; the Director General of the Spanish Association of Toy Manufacturers (AEFJ), José Antonio Pastor; and the President of AIJU, Sandra Gómez.

Ampliar Minister Marián Cano attended the guide's presentation. TA

The guide categorizes recommended toys by themes to facilitate their location and consultation, considering different insights and the psychopedagogical aspects they develop, and within each block by age. Additionally, as in the previous edition, the AIJU Guide 2025-26 includes a category introduction with a sheet providing data on where, how, with whom, or what children play.

According to AIJU President Sandra Gómez, "at AIJU, we have been researching and supporting the sector for 35 years to promote quality play products and experiences, adapted to the evolving needs of children. With this new edition of the AIJU Guide, we continue to reinforce this commitment, offering families rigorous information and promoting a culture of responsible and safe play."

Meanwhile, AEFJ Director General José Antonio Pastor highlighted that "we are at a turning point, where screens occupy a significant part of our lives, but families are also more aware of all the benefits that play brings to children's development. Not only does it contribute to their physical or psychological development, but playing is the main activity for today's child to become a balanced and happy adult."

Adults Also Play

The Alicante guide also echoes the growing Kidults phenomenon. More and more adults are incorporating games and toys into their daily leisure, motivated by "nostalgia, disconnection, and interest in collecting," explain AIJU representatives.

According to a study conducted by AIJU on 552 consumers, most Kidult players are between 25 and 44 years old and spend between 100 and 300 euros annually on this hobby. Their preferred categories are board games and puzzles (20%-15%), followed by advanced construction (14%), crafts (13%), and tech toys (8%).

Regarding play frequency, most adults play occasionally (51%) or several times a month (30%), and the home remains the main play space, often shared with children and family members, reinforcing intergenerational bonds.

The data shows that the main driver for Kidults is leisure and fun (86%), followed by relaxation and disconnection (54%) or the development of skills such as strategy and creativity (34%), among others. These benefits confirm that play provides both emotional well-being and cognitive stimulation, as well as strengthening social bonds.