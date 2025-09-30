Health Reschedules Up to 17,660 Medical Appointments Cancelled Due to Orange Alert in Alicante Appointments have been reduced by 16% in the province due to rain and storms

Alicante Tuesday, 30 September 2025

Health Department reschedules a total of 17,660 appointments in the province of Alicante. These are consultations cancelled or patients who did not attend their health centres or hospitals due to the orange alert episode for rain and storms that hit the province until midday this Tuesday.

The cancelled or unattended appointments in Alicante account for almost 33% of those registered in the entire Community, with a total of 53,870 rescheduled consultations. The majority belong to Family, Community and Paediatric Medicine with 28,552, followed by Family and Community Nursing with 15,695, Outpatient Consultations with 7,258, and Radiology with 3,365.

Furthermore, the consultations attended throughout this Monday, during the orange alert episode across the province of Alicante, were reduced by 16% compared to the same day the previous week, with a total of 74,267 medical appointments.

Both the cancellations and the reduction in consultations were prompted by communications from the Health Department, which sent SMS messages on Sunday to inform about the weather conditions.

"In light of the risk due to adverse weather conditions, travel will be avoided in case of appointment or intervention, with the guarantee of rescheduling, prioritising patient safety," was the content of the 4.2 million SMS sent and nearly two million notifications via the GVASalut app.

Movement of healthcare workers and closed centres

The Health Department also noted that around 1,130 professionals were unable to travel during the meteorological alert episode to their workplaces, between Primary Care and Hospital Care.

Additionally, the regional body reports that a total of 17 clinics remained closed during the day due to water leaks or lack of staff who could not reach their workplace.

The Health Departments also stressed that, in the face of a serious and imminent risk to safety and health, staff have the right not to attend their workplace, notifying by any written means.