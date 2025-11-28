Health Authorities and Regions Aim for Unified Mask Usage Across the Country Decision on a Common Flu Protocol Expected on Wednesday; Minister 'Believes' There is Commitment to Approve It

On Wednesday, it will be decided whether there will be a unified regulation for mask usage against the flu epidemic nationwide, determining when and for whom it will be voluntary or mandatory, or if, as last autumn-winter, each region will decide its own measures and timing.

The Ministry of Health has convened the Public Health Commission on that day, hoping regional representatives will approve a common protocol against respiratory diseases, especially urgent this year as the flu epidemic has started a month earlier than usual, threatening more infections and hospitalizations than in previous years.

After an urgent telematic meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (SNS), the minister noted that she 'believes' the present councillors have committed to approving this protocol, but also admitted that only two regional officials actually discussed it.

Five councillors have already recommended mask usage by healthcare workers and in waiting rooms of clinics and hospitals.

Monica Garcia added that she thinks 'we have overcome' the partisan interests of the PP councillors, whom she accused of sabotaging last year's agreement. She argued that a common protocol is necessary to 'give confidence to citizens' and to promptly and uniformly implement preventive measures to minimize the infection curve and avoid overwhelming health centers and hospitals. 'It's time to act. We are still in time,' she stated, adding that all citizens with symptoms should already be wearing masks.

The unique protocol would be very similar to the one designed by ministerial and regional technicians last year, which, besides containing measures to maximize vaccination and promote basic hygiene, included a recommendation or obligation for mask usage, depending on the severity of each epidemic phase.

In level 1, corresponding to low and moderate virus transmission, mask usage and teleworking are recommended for all symptomatic Spaniards, and masks are advised for healthcare staff and patients and companions in vulnerable settings like oncology treatment rooms, transplant units, or similar. In level 2, high transmission, mask usage is recommended for healthcare and nursing home workers, patients, and companions in waiting rooms and emergency departments of health centers and hospitals, with the possibility for the ministry or center to mandate it if conditions require. Visits to nursing homes could be restricted, vulnerable groups are advised to use masks in shops, public transport, gyms, cinemas, and events, and mask usage is deemed advisable for all public-facing workers. In level 3, very high or pandemic transmission, the ministry and regions would meet to agree on additional and exceptional measures.

While Health and councillors determine whether to agree on a common protocol, at least five regions have already recommended mask usage in certain places and cases. These are Aragon, Asturias, Castile and Leon, Valencia, and Galicia. Recommendations vary, but generally, they urge mask usage by social-health professionals in contact with vulnerable citizens and by risk groups and those with flu symptoms in health centers, hospital emergencies, and other enclosed public spaces, such as public transport. The most assertive has been Aragon, which, besides making 'the highest recommendation' for health centers and nursing homes, authorizes these establishments' management to impose mandatory mask usage when the center's epidemic situation demands it.

Family doctors urged health authorities this week to accelerate vaccination for risk and vulnerable groups (over 60s, immunocompromised, chronic patients, pregnant women, children aged six months to 5 years, and healthcare professionals), strengthen health centers and hospitals, and use masks because the flu epidemic has started a month early and an increase in hospitalizations is expected compared to previous years.

The epidemic has begun

The flu epidemic officially began in Spain last week when suspected cases detected in primary care reached 40 per 100,000 inhabitants, surpassing the epidemic threshold of 37 cases and rising by 14% in just one week. However, the infection spiral is expected to grow rapidly as the estimated incidence in Spain is already at 112 cases per 100,000, a 40% increase over the previous week. Epidemiologists estimate that this autumn-winter, the peak epidemic could be reached, depending on the region, between mid-December and early January, with Christmas as the most likely date.

The reason for the early onset of the epidemic and the forecasted increase in hospitalizations is the suspicion that this season the virus variant most present may be H3H2, specifically a new subtype, subclade K. This means there will be many more and faster infections because the H3H2 variant has been less prominent in recent years, leaving citizens with less natural immunity against it, and because subclade K is not among the components of the current vaccine, so protection against this subtype will be very low, increasing hospitalizations among the elderly and other risk groups.

Last flu season, despite being considered one of the least epidemic, resulted in 33,000 hospitalizations and caused 1,825 deaths.