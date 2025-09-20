"I Have Been Betrayed by Almost Everyone, But I Have Been Loved" The former showgirl is one of the participants in 'Dancing with the Stars', the Telecinco contest that puts celebrities on the dance floor.

Barbara Rey has put aside her grievances with Telecinco to make a grand return. The former showgirl, presenter, and actress Bárbara Rey (Totana, Murcia, 75 years old) is one of the participants in 'Dancing with the Stars', the Telecinco contest (Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.) hosted by Jesús Vázquez and Valeria Mazza, where celebrities take to the dance floor. She returns to the spotlight on the small screen at a good time. "I have suffered and endured a lot of pain recently. The last two years have been terrible, very painful," she confessed during a media meeting at the Vitoria Television Festival.

–There are expectations to see her dance on stage again.

–There are tremendous expectations regarding my dancing, but I am not a dancer. I said it when I was offered the show: I am a person with a good ear and a sense of rhythm, meaning I keep time with the music, but I have no formal dance training, neither in ballet nor have I attended an academy. I will work hard and try to do my best. Moreover, one must consider that dances now are almost acrobatic, something I've seen in the circus. At my age, they can't throw me in the air and flip me around, because it would be the end of me.

–Will you participate with any strategy or trick in the program?

–I have never acted that way in my life. Even in interviews, they ask me whatever they want. I am used to improvising and saying what I feel.

–How much did the fee influence your decision to accept 'Dancing with the Stars'?

–It wasn't much of a factor. Previously, very unpleasant or sad things happened to me (at the network), and I had made a judicial decision. And that was withdrawn. I have a contract for the whole year with Telecinco, and I will be doing different things.

–Are you returning to fiction?

–I can't reveal what I will or won't do, but for now, I'm in 'Dancing with the Stars', which lasts three months. Or I might leave earlier, as contestants are eliminated.

–Would you like to resume your acting career?

–I am very comfortable as I am and do not aspire to anything. Everything I had to do, I haven't done, but people love me. That's the most important thing. The more they attack me, the more they love me. People are intelligent enough to realize who has the malice to cause so much harm. I have a clear conscience. There are things I would have given part of my life to do at times when I needed to work for my family, and I didn't do them because I couldn't.

–Are you referring to being blacklisted?

Blacklisted, clearly. But now I don't need anything more than to be calm and at peace.

–You said at the program's presentation that you came from doing things you didn't want to do. What were they?

–It's not always about doing what one wants, but what one needs. I've done it many times, but it seems like they don't believe it or whatever. I've had many problems in many work-related matters for many years, and you only need to go to the archives to see perfectly when I stopped doing films, theatre, television, and went to gossip shows that, with all due respect, have given me a lot of money and allowed me to get by. If I hadn't needed to go to gossip shows, I would have spaced them out more, not that I would never have gone, and I would have continued doing films, theatre, or, well, other formats with celebrities. I've never been on 'Masterchef', not that I want to advertise anyone, especially someone who doesn't deserve it, because if they don't count on me, then I don't understand why.

–Are you now more liberated?

–I feel good, I feel comfortable. I think it shows even in my physique and in me. And look, I've suffered and endured a lot of pain recently. The last two years have been terrible, very painful. Whenever I've said something, there's always been someone who responded, 'there she goes with the black hand'. And now that the topic of 'Masterchef' has come up, they never wanted me, and my agent has tried for many years.

–Do you feel more betrayed than loved?

–I have been betrayed by almost everyone. Even my own family has betrayed me. Many times I wonder if I have been loved. Yes, of course. My daughter adores me. My sister adores me, she is wonderful. My father adored me. And the man who was my husband, although he mistreated me and made me suffer a lot, I know he was madly in love with me, and his mind didn't work, but he was madly in love. There have been other people who have hurt me a lot, who don't love me, because if you love me, you can't do that to me.