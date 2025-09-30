Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Forest firefighters work to control the blaze. Infocam

Guadalajara Wildfire Stabilised After Burning 3,000 Hectares

Remains Uncontrolled and Extinguishing Efforts to Continue for Several Days

J. M. L.

Guadalajara

Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 19:00

The wildfire in the Sierra Norte of Guadalajara, which began on September 19, was stabilised this Tuesday and entered level zero emergency after devastating nearly 3,000 hectares, 300 of which are in the nearby province of Segovia. Although it remains uncontrolled, it is hoped that "several days of work remain to extinguish the fire as there is still much to be done," according to José Almodóvar, Deputy Minister of Environment of Castilla-La Mancha, on Tuesday.

Given the positive progress of the fire, visits to the natural site of Hayedo de la Tejera Negra were allowed again this Tuesday, and the provincial road GU-187 was reopened to traffic. Ground and aerial resources from Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, and the Ministry for Ecological Transition remain in the area of the fire.

This Tuesday also marked the official end of the fire campaign in Castilla-La Mancha, and the unions of the public company responsible for prevention and extinction (GEACAM) announced a schedule of protests to end the temporality, precariousness, and cuts in extinction campaigns.

"The deployment and the dates for activation and deactivation of resources do not align with the climatic situation. A fire extinction campaign is simply planned based on a budget rather than the real situation of our forests and the existing fire risk," stated Diego Rubio, a representative of UGT. "The case of the Guadalajara fire is just the tip of the iceberg of what has been happening in recent years because on the day the fire started, 70 percent of the extinction workers in the province of Guadalajara were pruning and clearing the forest instead of fighting the fire," added the union representative.

