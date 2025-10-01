A Group of Alicante Residents at Munich's Oktoberfest During Bomb Threat: "We Heard Sirens, But Didn't Know What Was Happening" An explosion in a city building and the alert at the fair have led authorities to close the venue "as a precaution"

A group of Alicante residents was caught off guard by the bomb threat that unfolded in Munich in recent hours, forcing the temporary suspension of the Oktoberfest event on Wednesday "as a precaution".

These Alicante tourists were heading to the venue but were unable to enter the site, which was closed by German authorities while they investigate an explosion in a Munich building where booby traps were found.

In the early hours, a building in the Lerchenau district was engulfed in flames. Investigations suggest a family dispute, where one member shot others and then set fire to their home.

Security forces were alerted by a call. In fact, these Alicante residents admit to having witnessed the alarms. "Last night we heard quite a few police sirens, but we had no idea what was happening," says Vicente Cutanda, an attendee at the Oktoberfest in Munich with several couples he met at the Holy Sepulchre in Alicante.

Thus, after spending the night in the German city and recharging to attend the fair, they were met with reality. "After breakfast, we approached the Oktoberfest venue and were informed of what had happened," as well as the closure of the site.

It seems the alleged shooter left a letter outlining a supposed threat against the Oktoberfest, without specifying when the potential attack would occur.

During the morning, this group of Alicante residents noted that in the city's streets "there was a certain silence" accompanied by "a lot of police activity". However, this feeling dissipated in the afternoon, when "there was more normality".

Indeed, the closure of the Oktoberfest has filled the streets of Munich's historic centre. "There are hundreds of thousands of people who come to the event and, with it closed, they have moved here," causing a surge of visitors in restaurants that have been overwhelmed, according to these Alicante residents.

In his case, Cutanda is a "regular" at Munich's Oktoberfest and knows the venue's movements and capacity inside out. However, this year "there are more people and more police", especially after this threat that has forced the temporary closure of the beer festival.