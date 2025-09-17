Green Light for Leasing of New 5,512 m2 Warehouse in Mercalicante The Board of Directors approves the tender specifications to allocate the spaces of this building to various companies

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 13:25

Mercalicante continues to make strides in its expansion towards the east of the agri-food complex with the 19,500 m2 of land it has recently incorporated.

The Board of Directors of the Alicante cluster has approved the specifications for the upcoming tender for leasing the already existing warehouse on these grounds.

The 5,521 square metre space will be divided into several lots, which will be awarded through a competition. This warehouse, intended for industrial use and equipped with docks, will be allocated to companies in the general food sector, including those dedicated to logistics.

The new space will allow Mercalicante to expand its operational capacity and offer space to companies interested in joining the cluster. Additionally, the development of the area will include zones designated for parking large vehicles, thereby improving services for current and future operators.

In parallel with the tender process, an investment plan has been scheduled to be executed gradually. These actions will include perimeter signage and fencing, improvements to the electrical installation, and maintenance work on the roof, among other necessary interventions to adapt the spaces to the needs of the agri-food sector and ensure their operability.

The General Director of Mercalicante, Dolores Mejía, has emphasised that the new phase "addresses the need to resolve the high occupancy of the site and the growing demand for space." In this regard, Mejía highlighted that the operation allows "us to develop our commitment to the agri-food sector, add value for the companies installed, and encourage new investments."

The Board of Directors has also approved the awarding of the security and auxiliary services, two essential aspects in the operation of Mercalicante, as they ensure both the security of the entire site and the control of access to the food park. These services constitute a highly relevant value for the companies installed on the site, as they ensure a protected environment 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.