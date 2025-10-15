Green Light for Hércules Sports City: No Need for Land Reclassification Enrique Ortiz's club speaks for the first time about the emerging project to be carried out in Playa de San Juan

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 15:25 Comenta Share

Hércules, led by Enrique Ortiz, expressed for the first time on Wednesday its intentions to construct a Sports City near the Atlético Montemar Club in Playa de San Juan. This announcement was unexpectedly revealed by Mayor Luis Barcala during the city status debate last Monday.

The club emphasized that no land reclassification is needed for this ambitious project: "The future Hércules Sports City can be developed within the framework of existing urban planning regulations through the DIC figure, without requiring any change in the urban classification or zoning of the land. The area intended for development is classified by the current PGMO1987 as Non-Urbanizable Common-Rustic Land (SNU/RU), as can be verified in the Global Land Classification Plan, where, based on Article 47 of the NNUU, tertiary and service activities are permitted, which would include the sports center in question," explained Hércules in its statement. It added: "This is an action that requires a Declaration of Community Interest from the competent Conselleria, prior to municipal licensing, which must be accompanied by the corresponding Landscape Integration Study."

The Rico Pérez club concludes its statement with the following data: "The urban planning parameters of buildability that would apply to the approximately 120,000 m2 plot (complying with the minimum required plot of 20,000 m2) would be as follows (these parameters would apply to buildings excluding sports fields). The maximum occupancy is 5% = 6,000 m2 of land. And the maximum height of the buildings: 3 floors and 10 m = 6,000m2 x 3 floors = 18,000 m2 ceiling."

Mayor Barcala, on his part, assured on Monday that this Sports City would feature a stadium with a capacity for 3,000 spectators, several fields, a gym, and a swimming pool. "Public-private collaboration is essential. We must work together to promote formative sports and improve our facilities. This sports city will also be a comprehensive high-performance complex, and we want it to be a sports and social benchmark for Alicante," the mayor stated last Monday.

Currently, Hércules only has a training field in the Fontcalent area on land owned by Enrique Ortiz, and the construction of a sports city has been one of the major unmet goals of the Alicante businessman since he took over the club 25 years ago.