Government and Generalitat Deploy Surveillance Operation in Vega Baja Ramblas Amid Potential Segura Basin Flooding Government delegate Pilar Bernabé reports that the regional government has deployed personnel to monitor this 'highly flood-prone' area. The red alert in Murcia and heavy rains in the neighbouring community's interior necessitate vigilance over these waterways.

The Government and the Generalitat have deployed a special surveillance operation in the Vega Baja del Segura ramblas due to the red alert for torrential rains. The Central Government's delegate in the Community, Pilar Bernabé, explained that the heavy rains expected in the interior of Murcia and parts of the Segura basin necessitate vigilance in case the water flows down to the southern Alicante region.

Bernabé highlighted this following a meeting at the Government sub-delegation to monitor the 'Alice' storm, which will hit hard this Friday in the south of Alicante province and Murcia, where a red alert is activated for accumulations that could reach 180 litres per square metre.

Due to this rain forecast, Emergencies has activated the maximum alert level from 10 am this Friday until the end of the day, although the worst is expected, according to forecasts, between the afternoon and evening. Nonetheless, Bernabé urges vigilance 'because these situations are unstable'.

The Government delegate has emphasised that the rains in the interior of Murcia in the Segura basin 'could cause water to flow to Vega Baja, an area that is highly flood-prone'. Therefore, the Central Government representative calls to focus on the 'short ramblas' located in the region.

In this regard, she indicates that they have communicated to the Generalitat the need to monitor these areas 'which are small and always tend to cause problems with abundant rain'. Bernabé stated that she is aware that the Generalitat 'has the operation ready with the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium prepared to organise that control' and emphasises that the mobilisation of state personnel 'is total' and is coordinated with the regional government.

Regarding security forces, they have been put on alert, while the UME 'is convened in all meetings to have permanent knowledge and be prepared in case any incident arises'.