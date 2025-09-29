"Our goal is for the customer to be satisfied and want to buy another Omoda"

Artur Campos is a key figure at Omoda and Jaecoo, the first brands of the Chery Group to arrive in Spain at the end of 2023. He is chronologically the sixth employee of the company and the head of After-Sales, an essential part for the introduction of unknown brands in a foreign market, particularly sceptical of Chinese products.

From his experience at Jaguar Land Rover and the Stellantis group, Campos noticed the importance of customer service and a solid network to meet the needs of their clients. He granted an interview to ABC to discuss the development of their vehicles and the keys to convincing sceptics of the virtues of Chinese brands.

We are completely obsessed with customer surveys. When there is a new product, we bring it to Europe and see what improvements can be made. Obviously, some things are feasible and others are not, for example, homologations cannot be changed.

We are launching new software updates with features requested by customers, even hardware updates. In the Omoda 5, most changes were requested by customers. For instance, we have changed the angle of the rear-view mirrors or made the seats lower than when they arrived. The suspensions and steering are firmer in Europe, as we prefer them more than in China, where they prefer them softer.

I'm really overwhelmed by the speed of changes we can implement. It's impressive. We have to be careful with what we request from Europe, because any change we ask for can be implemented in the cars. This speed is due to the desire to adapt the vehicle as quickly as possible to the customers.

Coming from a brand like Jaguar Land Rover, very focused on customer service and quality processes, that was my first approach. My colleague Leonardo Scarcelli, responsible for Network Development, did a fantastic job with the dealerships, and we have a spectacular network, with 100 points in less than two years.

Customer trust comes from technical capability, training, technical solutions, and the spare parts section. We quickly found a spare parts warehouse where we have 98% of the parts for each model available to minimise waiting times.

On the other hand, we send mechanics to train directly in China to get to know the product at the highest level, and we have also partnered with top-tier suppliers to advise us on their processes, such as BASF paints or Allianz roadside assistance.

Obviously, we do not currently have a history here, but we have a significant history outside the European market. We know the failure rates of the cars, especially in gasoline engines. Obviously, there is no perfect product that never fails.

What is important for us is to be prepared to provide a solution to the customer. When a car fails, we provide mobility solutions and treat the vehicle as quickly as possible, which is why we have our warehouse.

To reassure the customer, we offer a 7-year full warranty on our cars and have 100% coverage in all provinces with over 200 hours of training for all technicians. We have more than 170 mechanics across the dealership network and need to grow at the pace of sales. We expect to close 2025 with around 25,000 sales.

I have a very clear vision about that. We sell cars and provide technical service. We are here to make the customer feel comfortable and, when they reach the end of their vehicle's life, to buy another Omoda. Obviously, we inform the customer that in our house they will have specialised service with training hours in China and the investment of the dealerships in the technical team.

But we understand, if they have to go to an external service, perhaps for convenience, there is no problem for us. The warranty is not lost, as long as the vehicle is serviced according to the manufacturer's processes using parts of the same quality.

Yes, we have it every year or every 15,000 kilometres for combustion vehicles, and for electric ones, every 20,000 kilometres or a year. We try to make it as economical and easy as possible so that the workshop visit is quick.

We try to keep the workshop price in line with our brand policy [that is, to maintain amounts below the average of their competitors], even if it means making efforts in some cases to remain competitive. The important thing is not to lose focus on the basics, which are customer trust, speed, and communication.