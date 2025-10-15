Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The two mastiffs found in the early hours on the streets of Petrer. PLP

Two Giant Dogs Found Near Highway in Alicante Municipality

Local Police Launch Investigation to Find Owner

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 10:20

Two dogs of "enormous size," identified as Spanish mastiffs, were spotted wandering disoriented near a highway in a municipality of Alicante.

At 3:30 AM on Friday, the Local Police received a report about the presence of these animals on Avenida del Guirney in Petrer, close to reaching the highway access lanes.

Two mastiffs found in the early hours on the streets of Petrer. PLP

A patrol from the Local Police urgently arrived and found the two "giant" dogs wandering aimlessly, exhausted and at imminent risk of entering the roadway.

The officers initiated a delicate maneuver to prevent them from accessing the highway, carefully guiding them to a safe area, an outer corridor of a nearby shopping center's parking lot.

To prevent their escape, the exit was blocked with the police vehicle and protective barriers. Additionally, the security staff of the premises assisted at all times to contain the animals.

The mastiffs, which had no visible identification, have been placed under the care of the Animal Protection Society. Furthermore, the Local Police of Petrer have launched an investigation to determine whether it is a case of abandonment or escape and to locate their owner.

