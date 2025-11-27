Gerard Piqué Begins Teaching Role at Harvard

Joaquina Dueñas Thursday, 27 November 2025, 12:05 Comenta Share

Gerard Piqué has commenced his role as a guest lecturer at Harvard. He has taken this opportunity to explain the strategy behind his most ambitious project, the Kings League, in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. The Kings League is a seven-a-side football league featuring teams led by content creators, which has become a significant phenomenon.

The former footballer founded the competition in 2023 in Spain and Mexico. Since then, he has successfully expanded his initiative to Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, the Middle East, and North Africa, with plans to launch in the United States soon. In its first full year, the project achieved a business volume of 20 million euros, as reported by the financial portal Palco23.

For Piqué, it was a particularly special day as he himself completed a four-day MBA at Harvard in 2017 with Professor Anita Elberse, who has now involved him in organising the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports course, where the former footballer has delivered two lectures. "It is an honour for the Kings League to be analysed by such a respected institution as Harvard Business School. The study validates the impact of our work," expressed the satisfied Catalan.