Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Reappear Together After Engagement: New Clinic and YouTube Debut

After nearly a decade of love, Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo announced their engagement two months ago. Since then, the businesswoman has been seen at various events flaunting her dazzling engagement ring, but it wasn't until now that the couple made a public appearance together. The influencer and the footballer inaugurated a new Insparya clinic, the 15th of its kind, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Coinciding with this business milestone for the athlete, Georgina has launched her latest project, her own YouTube channel.

"Taking care of hair health also means taking care of our self-esteem and confidence," expressed the footballer, who was very "proud" to open a clinic in his current "home." "Witnessing this growth so close to me makes this moment even more special. I want to continue being part of a group that makes a real impact on people's lives and well-being," he stated, satisfied with the evolution of his business ventures off the field.

By his side, as his unwavering support, was Georgina, freshly arrived from Paris, where she attended the Balenciaga show. Although it was revealed last December that she had stepped down from the management of the clinics, where she was a joint administrator of the group, she did not want to miss this important event.

The influencer is focused on her own projects. With her latest, she follows in the footsteps of her fiancé, who launched his YouTube channel in August 2024, achieving record numbers with a million subscribers per hour during the first six hours. In the footballer's space, Georgina Rodríguez has often taken the spotlight, adding touches of humour and offering the public a more human image of the football star. Now, she aims to show that they are "flesh and blood" from her own channel.

In the introductory video, just over a minute long and filmed in New York, Georgina lays the foundation for this initiative: "Fashion, business, lifestyle, my family, my life, my channel." So far, she has uploaded two more videos, each about four minutes long. The first, 'Having Fun with Cris: Get to Know Us Better,' joins the trend of couple tests, a format Cristiano had already shared on his channel.

In the next video, we see a summary of her thrilling experience at the Venice Festival. Dresses, jewellery, and poses are interspersed with everyday moments like conversations with her children or mealtime.

Social media, documentaries, videos, and interviews with friends: celebrities seem determined to let their followers know them beyond their public personas, and Cristiano and Georgina have joined this trend. Thanks to this, we've seen them laugh and joke, kiss, or show their feelings, as the footballer did in '¡Hola!' in Portuguese, stating that "fatherhood has taught me things about love I never knew existed. It has softened me and given me a new perspective on what truly matters in life."