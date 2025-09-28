Genoveva Casanova distances herself before her ex-husband Cayetano Martínez de Irujo's wedding

Joaquina Dueñas Sunday, 28 September 2025, 14:15 Comenta Share

Genoveva Casanova has traveled to Mexico just days before the wedding of her ex-husband and father of her children, Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, who will marry Bárbara Mirjan on October 4th. The Mexican has returned to her homeland where she can avoid questions about the son of the Duchess of Alba while leaving behind the trial against the magazine 'Lecturas' that began last Monday. This legal battle concerns the publication of photographs of Genoveva strolling through Madrid with the current King Federico X, when he was still a prince.

It seems that the Mexican has decided to leave Spain and settle in her country of origin for a few months before moving to the United States, where she plans to study for a master's degree lasting at least a year. Thus, Genoveva will not be in the country when the Duke of Arjona marries next Saturday in a ceremony where her daughter, Amina, will act as the godmother.

Since 2023, Genoveva Casanova has experienced some of the most challenging chapters of her life. That year, she suffered a thromboembolism that caused a pulmonary infarction, a hemorrhage, and damage to one of the heart's ventricles. After spending some time hospitalized, she had to undergo a tough rehabilitation. At the end of that same year, photographs of the Mexican with Federico of Denmark were published, prompting her to retreat from the public eye for months. A decision she seems to have resumed after participating in several television programs.