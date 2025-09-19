The New Generation of Citroën C5 Aircross Arrives

Santiago de Garnica Cortezo Friday, 19 September 2025, 14:57 Comenta Share

This new generation of the Citroën C5 Aircross is fully equipped to compete with the leading models in the category (the C-SUV segment, which accounts for the bulk of sales), starting with its range of powertrains that include hybrid petrol, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric options.

A variety of powertrains that positions it well against potential rivals such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, which lacks an electric version, or a Tesla Model Y, which does not come in a thermal version. It also competes with the Renault Scénic E-Tech, which has similar pricing, and even the upcoming Kia EV5.

The competition will be fierce; to establish itself, Citroën must focus on elements like space and comfort, a comfort level worthy of the double chevron brand, which could set it apart from the competition, including "family" rivals like the Opel Grandland or the Peugeot 3008.

Specifically, the new generation of the Citroën C5 Aircross is based on the Stellantis group's STLA Medium platform, similar to the Peugeot 3008 or the Opel Grandland. The basic model includes a 48-volt hybrid engine that delivers 145 HP, featuring a 136 HP combustion engine and a 21 kW electric motor integrated into the gearbox. According to Citroën, the combined range exceeds 950 km. There is also an electric version with 210 HP and up to 520 km WLTP combined cycle range.

Platform, technology, and engines

In the coming months, a 195 HP Plug-in Hybrid with 96 km of electric range and 850 km of combined range will arrive, along with an Extended Range electric version with 230 HP, capable of covering up to 680 km without needing to recharge.

Externally, the new Citroën C5 Aircross abandons the rounded shapes of its predecessor in favour of more tense lines, accentuated by very pronounced shoulders, like the planes that protrude from the wheel arches, a nod to the world of pure and robust 4x4s.

A very 4x4 style, clearly distinguishing it from its predecessor F. P.

In detail, it adopts in its own way the three-point light signatures of its smaller siblings, the C3 and C3 Aircross, launched a few months ago, connected by a thin strip enhanced with the new chevrons. This feature is also found at the rear, but with the peculiarity of integrating the daytime running LED lights into aerodynamic deflectors.

Its strengths

Where the Citroën C5 Aircross should stand out against its competitors is in comfort and innovation. True to its reputation, the French brand announces an almost unparalleled level of comfort in the market, thanks in particular to its standard Advanced Comfort seats, equipped with high-density internal foam and an additional layer of softness, combined with Citroën's own innovation: progressive hydraulic suspension with suspension stops.

Very technological interior, but above all spacious and comfortable F. P.

Another aspect where the C5 Aircross excels is that with its 4.65 meters in length (16 centimetres longer than its predecessor and 6 more in wheelbase reaching 2.78 meters), it offers plenty of space for rear passengers. Additionally, it entices its occupants with reclining backrests between 21 and 33°, practical for long distances. However, it loses one of the advantages of its predecessor, which no other model in the segment had: the three independent and sliding seats.

Regarding boot space, the Citroën C5 Aircross has a capacity of 651 litres, the same across all powertrain types, something not seen in rival models. The rear hatch, electric in the top-of-the-range trim, does not open enough to avoid having to duck your head. It benefits from 40/20/40 folding backrests and an adjustable floor to obtain a flat surface. The load capacity reaches 1,668 dm3, more than enough for holidays or moving house.

In front of the driver, the C5 Aircross offers a large head-up display, providing key information without taking your eyes off the road, and an innovative 13-inch waterfall screen, integrating all vehicle functions into a cutting-edge design screen. It offers a wide range of driver assistance features, the Citroën Matrix LED lighting system, and the Drive Assist 2.0 pack, with Level 2 autonomous driving.

Comfort, range, and competitive pricing (from 27,690 euros for the mild hybrid petrol; 37,490 for the electric and 37,590 for the plug-in hybrid petrol) are strong arguments to face an increasingly fierce competition.