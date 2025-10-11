The Generalitat to Install 300 'Anti-Squatter' Alarms in Public Housing Alicante to Receive Half of the New Systems Tendered by the Consell

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Saturday, 11 October 2025, 19:40

The Valencian Government has strengthened its fight against the illegal occupation of public housing. Through the Valencian Housing and Land Entity (EVha), the installation, maintenance, and replacement of 300 security systems and individual alarms in the regional housing stock have been tendered. The contract, with a total budget of 1,049,070 euros, will last for four years and is divided into two lots: one for the province of Alicante, with 150 alarms, and another for Valencia and Castellón, with another 150.

The measure is part of the plan promoted by the First Vice-Presidency and the Ministry of Social Services, Equality, and Housing, which has intensified actions to protect public housing against irregular occupations. These alarm devices, which do not require an electrical supply, allow for immediate alerting of the police in the event of any unauthorized access attempt.

Ampliar New Miguel Hernández building in Alicante. GVA

The general director of EVha, Estefanía Martínez, emphasized that this system represents "an essential reinforcement in prevention," as the alarms are moved to other homes once the property is awarded. In addition to installation, the contract includes maintenance, replacement of equipment in case of vandalism, key custody, and on-site verification throughout the agreement's duration.

The Generalitat has insisted that illegal occupation is "one of the main problems of the public housing stock," and that coordinated actions are being taken to ensure that rehabilitated homes can be allocated to families who meet the requirements and comply with the law. The Consell has increased investment in complementary security measures, such as anti-vandal doors and private security in some blocks.

The deadline for submitting offers ends on October 31, and all information can be found on the State Procurement Platform. With this action, the Generalitat reaffirms its commitment to protecting public assets and ensuring legal access to social housing.