Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Block of public housing. GVA

The Generalitat to Install 300 'Anti-Squatter' Alarms in Public Housing

Alicante to Receive Half of the New Systems Tendered by the Consell

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Saturday, 11 October 2025, 19:40

Comenta

The Valencian Government has strengthened its fight against the illegal occupation of public housing. Through the Valencian Housing and Land Entity (EVha), the installation, maintenance, and replacement of 300 security systems and individual alarms in the regional housing stock have been tendered. The contract, with a total budget of 1,049,070 euros, will last for four years and is divided into two lots: one for the province of Alicante, with 150 alarms, and another for Valencia and Castellón, with another 150.

The measure is part of the plan promoted by the First Vice-Presidency and the Ministry of Social Services, Equality, and Housing, which has intensified actions to protect public housing against irregular occupations. These alarm devices, which do not require an electrical supply, allow for immediate alerting of the police in the event of any unauthorized access attempt.

New Miguel Hernández building in Alicante. GVA

The general director of EVha, Estefanía Martínez, emphasized that this system represents "an essential reinforcement in prevention," as the alarms are moved to other homes once the property is awarded. In addition to installation, the contract includes maintenance, replacement of equipment in case of vandalism, key custody, and on-site verification throughout the agreement's duration.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The Generalitat has insisted that illegal occupation is "one of the main problems of the public housing stock," and that coordinated actions are being taken to ensure that rehabilitated homes can be allocated to families who meet the requirements and comply with the law. The Consell has increased investment in complementary security measures, such as anti-vandal doors and private security in some blocks.

The deadline for submitting offers ends on October 31, and all information can be found on the State Procurement Platform. With this action, the Generalitat reaffirms its commitment to protecting public assets and ensuring legal access to social housing.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La dana se ceba con Pilar de la Horadada durante la madrugada: 72 personas evacuadas
  2. 2 La Federación de Hogueras quiere llevar la Gala de Candidatas a Bellees al corazón de la Fiesta en Alicante
  3. 3 Emergencias emite un aviso especial por lluvias torrenciales y pide extremar la precaución en barrancos
  4. 4 El peligro continúa: Aemet alerta de lluvias torrenciales este sábado en Alicante
  5. 5 Las tormentas descargan con fuerza en Torrevieja: 50 litros en menos de una hora y calles inundadas
  6. 6 El Laboratorio de Climatología de la UA avisa de la llegada de tormentas a la costa en las próximas horas que dejarán «lluvias muy fuertes»
  7. 7 La dana remite en Alicante: Aemet rebaja la alerta roja, pero mantiene la naranja en el litoral
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este viernes 10 de octubre en Alicante
  9. 9 Estas son las carreteras cortadas en Alicante por la dana
  10. 10 Los bomberos han atendido 20 incidencias por el temporal de lluvia y viento durante la madrugada

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Generalitat to Install 300 'Anti-Squatter' Alarms in Public Housing

The Generalitat to Install 300 &#039;Anti-Squatter&#039; Alarms in Public Housing