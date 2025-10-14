The Generalitat Allocates an Additional 650,000 Euros to Complete Centre 14 by 2025 The building, intended to be a space for Alicante's youth, has been under construction for over 20 years

The Consell has approved a collaboration agreement between the First Vice-Presidency and the Department of Social Services, Equality and Housing and the Alicante City Council to complete the project included in the Racha Plan, 'Expansion of the youth resource centre (Centre 14) in Alicante', with an investment of 650,000 euros for 2025.

The aim of the agreement is to complete the works to adapt and put the building into use as a municipal youth resource centre, without prejudice to the City Council deciding on other cultural or civic uses in the future. The building, municipally owned, is located in the historic centre of Alicante, on Llauradors Street number 14.

The contributions from the Generalitat will be allocated to the execution of the works, while those from the Alicante City Council will cover technical fees, project management, and health and safety coordination. The Municipal Housing Board will act as the managing entity, with the City Council as the promoter of the action.

Light at the end of the tunnel

After more than 20 years of delays and setbacks, it seems that Centre 14 will finally open its doors in 2025. The project has overcome numerous obstacles since the initial drafting of the renovation in 2003. The latest setback was Iberdrola's requirement to install its own electrical transformer, which delayed the completion of the works.

In December 2024, the City Council tendered the contract for the supply and installation of furniture for the municipal building, awarded to Total Ekip for 52,858 euros. Audiovisuales Avellán was also contracted for the supply and installation of sound and lighting equipment, for an amount of 16,414 euros. Although the opening was initially expected at the beginning of this year, the deadlines were postponed again.

Compromís to bring Centre 14 to the plenary

Compromís has expressed doubts about the future of the centre, as the agreement includes the possibility for the City Council to allocate the building for other uses. Therefore, the municipal group has announced that it will bring an initiative to the plenary to secure the youth use of Centre 14.

Councillor Sara Llobell has expressed her concern, stating that "Barcala is going to liquidate the project for Alicante's youth, so necessary and demanded for years, to probably relocate citizen services located in the old Palas, due to his inability to resolve the conflict with the Chamber of Commerce."

The councillor recalled that the facilities of the former Palace hotel currently house services such as the SAIC or the Tourism Department, and added that "Barcala does not care about the youth at all, to the point of jeopardising a key project to provide them with a space and tools to develop the activities they so need and demand."