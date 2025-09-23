Gavi Out for Four to Five Months Although it was expected that the arthroscopy would allow him to play in five weeks, the surgery revealed that the joint was more damaged than anticipated.

Javier Varela Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 21:30

Bad news for Gavi, for Barcelona and for the Spanish national team. The young midfielder will be sidelined for four to five months. This was announced by the club in a statement after Gavi underwent an arthroscopy on Tuesday afternoon. "First team player Pablo Páez Gavira (Gavi) has undergone an arthroscopy to address the internal meniscus injury. The meniscus has been sutured to preserve it. The recovery time is estimated to be around 4-5 months," the statement reads.

The procedure, initially thought to be routine, was performed by Dr. Joan Carles Monllau under the supervision of the club's medical services. However, it was discovered that the area was significantly more damaged than initially expected, necessitating more extensive repairs. This means that what was supposed to be a five-week recovery period will now extend to four or five months.

In the best-case scenario, Gavi will not be able to return to play until early March, just as the season with Barça reaches its final stages and only three months before the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, which kicks off on June 11.