Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Gavi celebrates with Lamine Yamal after scoring one of his two goals in pre-season. Efe

Gavi Out for Four to Five Months

Although it was expected that the arthroscopy would allow him to play in five weeks, the surgery revealed that the joint was more damaged than anticipated.

Javier Varela

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 21:30

Bad news for Gavi, for Barcelona and for the Spanish national team. The young midfielder will be sidelined for four to five months. This was announced by the club in a statement after Gavi underwent an arthroscopy on Tuesday afternoon. "First team player Pablo Páez Gavira (Gavi) has undergone an arthroscopy to address the internal meniscus injury. The meniscus has been sutured to preserve it. The recovery time is estimated to be around 4-5 months," the statement reads.

The procedure, initially thought to be routine, was performed by Dr. Joan Carles Monllau under the supervision of the club's medical services. However, it was discovered that the area was significantly more damaged than initially expected, necessitating more extensive repairs. This means that what was supposed to be a five-week recovery period will now extend to four or five months.

In the best-case scenario, Gavi will not be able to return to play until early March, just as the season with Barça reaches its final stages and only three months before the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, which kicks off on June 11.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair anuncia una nueva ruta a Europa central desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  2. 2 La Policía Local de Alicante salva la vida a un hombre en parada cardiorrespiratoria en plena calle
  3. 3 Lista de municipios de Alicante en alerta amarilla por lluvia, tormentas y granizo
  4. 4 Indignación entre decenas de aficionados franjiverdes tras ser multados durante el Elche-Oviedo
  5. 5 Destroza a pedradas el coche de un policía local de un pueblo de Alicante como venganza por haberle denunciado
  6. 6 Torrecilla: crédito agotado en el Hércules
  7. 7 Detenido un sintecho en Alicante por amenazar de muerte y robar a una mujer que lo acogió por un día en su casa
  8. 8 Crean una hoguera en el barrio La Albufereta de Alicante
  9. 9 Un helicóptero militar en maniobras sorprende a los vecinos de Alicante
  10. 10 Vuelven los tiempos de la compra de pisos sobre plano: venden una promoción entera de 82 viviendas en Sant Joan antes de acabarla

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Gavi Out for Four to Five Months

Gavi Out for Four to Five Months