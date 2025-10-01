The Future of BMW Now Available in Spain from €69,990

Juan Roig Valor Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 13:06 Comenta Share

Technology, connectivity, and high performance. This is the formula BMW is betting on for the future of its brand with the new iX3, unveiled at the Munich Motor Show. As the first of the 'Neue Klasse', the electric SUV showcases what they have in their arsenal. And it's substantial.

First and foremost, range and charging. The Germans are renowned for their obsession with technical specifications – across all products, but especially cars – and one of the main reasons for purchasing an electric vehicle is how far you can go on a charge and how long you have to wait to resume your journey.

According to the Bavarian brand, these figures are 805 kilometres certified in the WLTP cycle – we all know it will be less in real-world conditions, but it's still impressive – and a charging power capable of accepting up to 400 kWh, meaning that in 10 minutes, it would recover half its capacity: about 370 km.

But it goes much further than this. The Neue Klasse debuts four processors with a latency of one millisecond that control almost all the car's functions. Until now, processes were dictated by several less sophisticated control units, allowing it to perform wonders with assistance systems, navigation, multimedia, charge management, or driving modes almost instantly.

This has managed to eliminate up to 600 meters of cable inside and reduce the electrical system's weight by 30%. Every gram less is necessary because zero emissions are not known for being light, and in this case, the 4.7-meter-long SUV – the electric version of its bestseller X3 – exceeds 2.2 tonnes on the scale.

What is guaranteed, however, is performance. Despite its mass and thanks to its 469 horsepower, it reaches 100 kilometres per hour in less than five seconds. There are many internal mechanical tricks, such as a synchronous motor on the front axle and an asynchronous one on the rear, but the important thing is that it delivers the driving dynamics BMW is known for.

In Spain, the SUV made in the Hungarian factory of Debrecen can already be configured, and its price, for the entry-level version — more powerful options are expected to arrive — starts at €69,990.

The truth is that the brand is facing a delicate financial moment. That a company registers profits of €5.727 billion halfway through the year is nothing to scoff at, but these fell by 28.6% compared to 2024, and this is while selling practically the same number of cars.

The problem is China. There, German cars are considered a status symbol and became, for decades, the largest market for their manufacturers. But Chinese brands have closed the gap and offered electric alternatives with greater capacity and lower prices. The trade conflict initiated by the governments of Beijing and Brussels also affected buyers. A German would never opt for a Chinese car. The Chinese stopped opting for the Germans.

Now, it's BMW, Mercedes, and Volkswagen that have to catch up and regain the favour of Asian buyers, and for this, they have put all their efforts into the iX3. More silhouettes using the new platform will follow, which will have had a considerable development cost. They better hope it pays off.