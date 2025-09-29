Funding for Sports Initiation Schools of 25 Clubs in Alicante

Todo Alicante Alicante Monday, 29 September 2025, 14:06 Comenta Share

Alicante will allocate 175,500 euros over two years - for the 2025 and 2026 fiscal years - in grants to the sports initiation schools of 25 clubs, as the City Council's Governing Board plans to approve this Tuesday, September 30. The total of these grants ranges from 18,000 euros for the Apol-Ana Athletics Club to 2,000 euros each for the San Blas Sports Club, Lucentum Hockey Club, and Akra Bárbara Rugby Club. An amount of 87,750 euros is allocated for each fiscal year.

The 25,500 euros allocated to Apol-Ana are determined by the fact that this sports entity requested grants for athletics, adapted athletics, and triathlon. For each of these activities, they have been awarded 5,000, 18,000, and 2,500 euros, respectively. Thirty-one applications were submitted for this call, of which six were excluded for various reasons. The duration of these sports initiation schools spans the eight months from October 2025 to May 2026. There were no offers for sports initiation schools in self-defense, beach soccer, roller hockey, and beach tennis.

Manuel Villar, the Sports Councillor, explained that "these grants to promote grassroots sports contribute to the training of future athletes and highlight the work carried out by the clubs." He also noted that "the aim of these subsidies is to promote and disseminate sports practice aimed at both vulnerable groups and young people, either by encouraging their participation in minority sports or by facilitating access to their practice, helping to cover part of the costs incurred in carrying out these activities."

The subsidised sports modalities are as follows: chess, athletics, adapted athletics, badminton, basketball, handball, cycling - MTB, fencing, futsal, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, field hockey-indoor, judo, karate, artistic swimming, paddle tennis, rugby, taekwondo, tennis, table tennis, archery, triathlon, volleyball, and beach volleyball.