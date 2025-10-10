De la Fuente on Lamine Yamal: 'No Conflict with Flick'

José Manuel Andrés Madrid Friday, 10 October 2025, 13:55 Comenta Share

Luis de la Fuente moves on and considers the conflict with Barça over the management of Lamine Yamal's physical condition resolved. A day before facing Georgia in Elche, and from the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas due to storm Alice affecting the Valencian Community, the Spanish coach sought to quickly address any references to the Barça star and focus on the match at Martínez Valero.

"We've spent the whole week talking about other things, and we're playing for World Cup qualification. We need to win these matches, and it's not easy, so we have to give our best to have a chance of winning," said the coach from La Rioja. "I already said everything I had to say at the time, and I'm not going to change anything. I know how this works, and there is no conflict with Flick. We each have our space, and we respect it," he assured.

In this regard, he stated he feels "very supported" by the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) in any disputes that may arise with clubs. "I have a contract until 2028, almost nothing, and I want to continue until the 2030 World Cup for what it will mean," he added, aware that he is enjoying a sweet moment in terms of results, which consolidates his position.

He also lamented another injury to a Barça player, in this case, Dani Olmo. "I'm very upset about any player's injury; it's the ugly part. Let's wait and see what's up with Dani," he explained regarding the midfielder's physical issues. "He hasn't trained all week, came in tired, didn't feel comfortable today, so we've decided he should stop training. The rest are in perfect condition," he added.

He also explained part of how he manages the pressure inherent in being a national coach: "I know criticism exists, I know what this position is exposed to, and I live with it naturally. I live on the sidelines because no one is insensitive, and to avoid being hurt, I remain detached. I make decisions freely, I'm autonomous, and when I make mistakes, it's on me because I'm not influenced by external factors."

On the occasion of Mental Health Day, De la Fuente delved into his view on the topic, so important in professional sports, where the demands are high. "I handle health issues with the utmost naturalness. One of the keys is balance, not thinking that in success, you're the greatest, and when you don't achieve it, you're worthless. It's the same message I convey to the players; when one gives their best, it's impossible to ask for more. In my dictionary, failure doesn't exist," he noted.