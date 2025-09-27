From Stereotype to Reality: Police Catch Two Thieves Taking a Television Out of a Window Officers arrest up to five suspected home burglars within hours

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Saturday, 27 September 2025, 09:50

One of the most typical scenes involving thieves, aside from the mask and dark cap, is them exiting through windows carrying a television they have just stolen from a house. Done and dusted. Surely, the police officers who witnessed the scene couldn't believe it, the stereotype turned into reality. But it happened last Saturday when a patrol spotted a man perched on a neon sign at the height of a first floor, handing a television to another man on the pavement.

The officers intervened immediately, of course. Two men, aged 19 and 50, were arrested, and the recovered television was returned to its rightful owner.

This was just one service in a week where thieves have been particularly active. The National Police made three more arrests, all related to home burglaries.

The first incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, when a call alerted that two men had broken the access door of a ground-floor house and entered. A perimeter was set up with several units of the National Police, which allowed the suspects to be located nearby as they attempted to flee. The officers arrested the two men, aged 34 and 27, preventing any items from being stolen.

In the third incident, the perpetrator managed to carry out the act, requiring a police investigation, which was handled by the Judicial Police officers from the Elche station.

Tips to Prevent Home Burglaries Always lock doors and windows when leaving the house, even for short absences.

Do not leave valuables visible from the outside.

Install reinforced locks and security systems on main and secondary entrances.

Avoid sharing absence periods or trips on social media, which provides information to potential criminals.

Maintain a trusting relationship with neighbours to alert you to strange noises or suspicious people in the area.

Contact 091 immediately at any sign of a burglary in progress, avoiding direct confrontation with the perpetrators.

The perpetrator, after entering a single-family home located in the rural area of Santa Ana in Elche, stole a moped from a shed adjacent to the house, which also served as a garage.

Following police investigations into the incident, the officers in charge of the case managed to fully identify the alleged perpetrator, who turned out to be a 33-year-old man arrested on September 25 in the Alicante district of El Rebolledo, where he resided.

The five arrested individuals are charged with burglary. All of them were brought before the Elche Magistrate's Court on duty.