From Real Madrid to Liz Taylor: Analysis of 'The Life of a Showgirl' by Taylor Swift Taylor Swift's new album is filled with references, as always, and here we analyse it song by song: a new sound and some reflections that come with age

Carlos G. Fernández Friday, 3 October 2025, 12:13 Comenta Share

'The Life of a Showgirl' is Taylor Swift's new album, released this Friday, just a year after the release of The Tortured Poets Society. This time, there are far fewer songs, a change in sound—with producers from '1989' or 'Red'—and clear concepts that can be grouped into something she has explored before: the dangers of fame. No clear hit yet, no music videos to date, and no surprise announcements on the release day, unlike last time.

But this is also an album of love, of course towards Travis Kelce, her husband since August. It was on his podcast where 'The Life of a Showgirl' was announced, and he is an implicit protagonist in a good number of songs. For example, the first one. In this article, we will develop a song-by-song analysis of this new album, of this new era.

'The Fate of Ophelia'

The fate of Ophelia. We understand it to be Hamlet's Ophelia (the other would be Francisco Ibáñez's, of course) due to the cover's allusion to Millais' famous Pre-Raphaelite painting where a red-haired Ophelia lies in the river, surrounded by flowers but freshly drowned. But of course, Taylor Swift is not Hamlet's ex-lover who goes mad after learning her love has killed her father. Here someone rescues Taylor from Ophelia's fate: it's a song of love and recognition of the salvation that someone, let's say a famous quarterback (technically a 'tight end'), provides. Musically, we already see that this album departs significantly from the sonic aesthetic of the previous one and the indie experiments with Jack Antonoff: we've returned to the production of '1989' or 'Red'. The sounds are clearer and more direct, more pop, but also more predictable and monotonous.

'Elizabeth Taylor'

Well, besides being the surname that coincides with the singer's name (they didn't name her after her, but after James Taylor), Elizabeth Taylor was "the ultimate showgirl," as the singer herself has commented. This track does approach other stages of the singer, with more dynamics to reach the chorus more impactfully. Even the verses have relatively interesting bass and drums. Luxury brands and exclusive places are mentioned, reiterating the album's central idea, once again the dangers of fame, and that no one knows what it is to be a Showgirl. Comparing herself to the woman with violet eyes seems exaggerated, but perhaps it isn't so much: Swift's reach is perfectly comparable.

'Opalite'

It's a type of glass, but also a shade. Again a love song, comparing the negatives of past experiences and their griefs with the wonder of the American football player. Some straightforward phrases "life is a song: it ends when it ends" and others more inspired, "you danced among the lightning" (which of course we imagine on the field and dressed with all the protections). The chorus revs up, but there's still no clear hit in the album like the ones before. The next song, however, is more interesting.

'Father Figure'

Are we getting Freudian? The distorted drum at the start already marks something more interesting. There are also references to the song of the same title by the irresistible George Michael (and it's credited). The song has substance. It doesn't have to be just about Scooter Braun, the villain who supposedly stole all her music. It seems like a bigger reckoning against all the men who oversaw her career, who were "father figures" in facing the masses, fame, and money, surely with quite a few real phrases they told her back in the day. Taylor herself comments that she had a blast writing it, as she surely has more times in her reckoning songs. The lyrics end by turning it around, asking them, like an untouchable goddess, who's in charge now.

'Eldest Daughter'

Mid-tempo, piano moment, confessions arrive. Almost an apology if at any time she didn't behave well with some poor human for being who she has to be publicly ("there are so many traitors!"). She recounts memories of youth, amends past opinions, and makes it clear that she won't abandon us again. Everything speaks of how they made her grow, how they made her think what she thought. The connection with the title: "every eldest daughter is the first lamb to go to the slaughter," so they bare their fangs and defend themselves preemptively, sometimes hurting others.

'Ruin the Friendship'

According to her, it talks about missed opportunities, "I should have kissed you no matter what." We imagine that's where the title comes from, ruining the friendship because of a kiss, because the guy with the huge smile had a girlfriend. But then the melodrama enters. Taylor in the cemetery, approaching a grave and sighing at the tombstone "I should have kissed you." Taylor insists in successive choruses: don't hold back because then what happens happens.

'Actually Romantic'

Anyone who bought the vinyl has just flipped it. So it starts with a bit more energy, but it remains in a certain very adolescent wave: personal relationships that get stuck over silly things, castles in the air, absurd obsessions that make you keep thinking about another person. That, to Taylor, seems romantic. A watered-down version of that 'Ódiame', "if you hate me, I will be convinced... that you loved me, woman, insistently."

'Wi$h Li$t'

Desperately simple lyrics: this is a list of things people want, and that's fine, but I only want you. It seems like a message for Travis Kelce himself about how she wants her future to be (including the number of children, type of neighbourhood, etc.). That everyone leaves them alone and such. By the way, it was on Travis's podcast where we first heard about this album. The previous one was announced while she was receiving a Grammy, this one she does on the show of her great love, clearly a (secondary) actor in this album. The mention of Real Madrid is in this song, as a usual wish of a large part of the population, although she doesn't forget the culture enthusiasts: the Cannes Palme d'Or also appears as a wish for the list.

'Wood'

Along with 'Father Figure', 'Wood' is one of the most musically inspired songs. With an evident Jackson Five vibe that helps a lot (bordering on intellectual property demand), Swift talks about superstitions and of course knocks on wood literally. She enters the chorus with three beats for three syllables ("Knock, On, Wood"). That kind of sound play, as simple as it is, works wonders in pop but is glaringly absent in the rest of the album. As much as the producers are those of '1989', her most successful album, it seems that this time neither she nor they have focused on these kinds of memorable details.

'Cancelled!'

It's striking that Swift didn't already have among her 270 songs one called 'Cancelled!', but so it is. Apparently, having some experience in these matters of cancellation or digital harassment (less than other people, to be fair), she now sees how other figures and friends go through the same. She realises they are going to learn a lot. This track is a bit darker in its production, it could approach an almost emo rock, without straying from pop taste. Accusatory voices move through the stereo, like accusatory messages through the head that reads them. "You know who your friends are: we are the ones with matching scars."

'Honey'

We return to a more familiar pop sound, somewhat monotonous electronic instruments and some interesting choir. In 'Honey', Swift returns to talking about matters that change over time, in this case, some words and the place we give them. Certain traumas she had with words like 'sweetheart' or 'honey', which were previously used with her in a passive-aggressive way, now someone—presumably broad-shouldered—uses them and she can re-signify them.

'The Life of a Showgirl'

End of the journey. The song that gives the album its title, which will be the moment for clapping at concerts, the only one that tends towards the epic (including some outburst-scream), and the only one with a real collaboration: Sabrina Carpenter, one of the young divas of the moment with tremendous success, who also owes quite a bit to Taylor Swift (she has opened a good part of the 'Eras Tour'). As has happened in other collaborations, Swift's voice is so perfect—or perfected—that when Carpenter appears it's a breath of fresh air, seems more human and resonates more. "You don't want to know what the life of a showgirl is," a character with more experience tells another. Again a vindication of her work, her career, and everything she has suffered along the way.

This song is a good closure for an album that is not very compact in sound and theme. It's not easy to find the ubiquitous hits that Taylor Swift usually pulls out of her hat, the pop bombshell that becomes essential in a list about her career. Perhaps the final song is the most memorable, but the paths of pop are inscrutable and it will be the audience in the end who decides. Such is the life of a showgirl.